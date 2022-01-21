What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in February 2022

Netflix is gearing up for a solid month of programming as several fan-favorite titles and new shows arrive on the streaming platform in February.

Among some of the most notable premieres taking place in the coming weeks are the debut of Shondaland’s Inventing Anna, as well as Murderville, Vikings: Valhalla, and Season 2 of Space Force, Love Is Blind, Sweet Magnolias, Raising Dion, and many more. Below, we round up the full slate of what’s coming and going from Netflix in February — scroll through for the latest titles.

Available This Month on Netflix:

February TBA

Business Proposal — NETFLIX SERIES

Juvenile Justice — NETFLIX SERIES

Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES

One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Water, Miracle Sakura

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta



February 1

My Best Friend Anne Frank — NETFLIX FILM

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

February 2

Dark Desire: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Tinder Swindler — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 3

Finding Ola — NETFLIX SERIES

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Murderville — NETFLIX SERIES

February 4

Loop Lapeta — NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Through My Window — NETFLIX FILM

February 8

Child of Kamiari Month — NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — NETFLIX COMEDY

February 9

Catching Killers: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disenchantment: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Ideias a Venda — NETFLIX SERIES

Only Jokes Allowed — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Privilege — NETFLIX FILM

February 10

Into the Wind — NETFLIX FILM

St. Vincent

Until Life Do Us Part — NETFLIX SERIES

February 11

Anne+: The Film — NETFLIX FILM

Love Tactics — NETFLIX FILM

Bigbug — NETFLIX FILM

Inventing Anna — NETFLIX SERIES

Love and Leashes — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)

Tall Girl 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Toy Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

February 12

Forecasting Love and Weather — NETFLIX SERIES

Twenty Five Twenty One — NETFLIX SERIES

February 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — NETFLIX SERIES

Fishbowl Wives — NETFLIX SERIES

February 15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)

Ridley Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 16

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Triology — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Secrets of Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY

Swap Shop: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

February 17

Erax — NETFLIX FILM

Fistful of Vengeance — NETFLIX FILM

Forgive Us Our Trespasses — NETFLIX FILM

Heart Shot — NETFLIX FILM

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — NETFLIX COMEDY

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — NETFLIX SERIES

February 18

The Cuphead Show! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — NETFLIX FILM

Space Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Texas Chainsaw Massacre — NETFLIX FILM

February 20

Don’t Kill Me — NETFLIX FILM

February 21

Halloween

February 22

Cat Burglar — NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)

RACE: Bubba Wallace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 23

UFO — NETFLIX FILM

February 24

Karma’s World Music Videos — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 25

Back to 15 — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)

Merli. Sapere Aude — NETFLIX SERIES

Restless — NETFLIX FILM

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — NETFLIX FILM

Vikings: Valhalla — NETFLIX SERIES

February 28

My Wonderful Life — NETFLIX FILM

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

Leaving This Month:

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups

Polaroid

Hitler – A Career

Good Time

Studio 54

Drunk Parents

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

No Escape

Edge of Seventeen

Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool’s Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers