‘Palm Royale’ With Laura Dern, Carol Burnett & Kristen Wiig Sets Apple TV+ Premiere (PHOTOS)

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at its star-studded new series Palm Royale which is officially set to premiere on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The Palm Beach-set series is loosely based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie and is led by Kristen Wiig who is joined by Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, Kaia Gerber, Carol Burnett, and Bruce Dern for the 10-episode series set to run through Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

While most of the stars mentioned above will appear in a regular capacity on the series, both Burnett and Bruce Dern are billed as “extra special guest stars.”

Palm Royle is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she attempts to break into Palm Beach’s high society. As Maxine endeavors to cross the impermeable line between the haves and have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?”

Set in the year 1969, Palm Royale is about the outsider’s fight for their chance to truly belong. Written by showrunner Abe Sylvia, he executive produces the show alongside Laura Dern, Jayme Lemons, Kristen Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor, John Norris, Sharr White, Sheri Holman, and Boat Rocker. The show is directed by Tate Taylor, Abe Sylvia, Claire Scanlon, and Stephanie Laing.

Along with unveiling the premiere date, Apple released several first-look photos featuring some of the stars mentioned, above. Scroll down for a look at the cast in character, and stay tuned for more details and reveals on Palm Royale as we approach the show’s March premiere date.

Palm Royale, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 20, Apple TV+