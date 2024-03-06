‘Palm Royale’: See Carol Burnett, Laura Dern & More in Our Studio Ahead of Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'Palm Royale's Carol Burnett, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, and Amber Chardae for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Palm Royale

 More

The cast of Apple TV+‘s upcoming series Palm Royale knows a thing or two about keeping things classy as they stepped into TV Insider’s TCA Portrait Studio this past February.

The performers embrace the country club lifestyle of late ’60s Palm Beach in the show loosely based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie. But before they grace your screens for the series premiere on March 20, they appeared at the Television Critics Association Press Tour where TV Insider was on site to snap some gorgeous portraits.

Among the ensemble in attendance was the legendary Carol Burnett who was joined by costars Ricky Martin, Amber Chardae Robinson, Josh Lucas, and Laura Dern. Meanwhile, Dern, who is also an executive producer was joined by fellow creatives, showrunner Abe Sylvia and executive producers Katie O’Connell and Jayme Lemons.

The series, which will premiere with three episodes, follows the story of Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig), as she tries her darndest to break into Palm Beach’s high society. As Maxine attempts to cross the impermeable line between the haves and have-nots, the series poses the question, “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?”

Set in the year 1969, Palm Royale shines a light on the outsiders fighting for their chance to belong. Check out the beautiful portraits, below, before tuning into the Apple TV+ series this March.

Palm Royale, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 20, Apple TV+

'Palm Royale's Jayme Lemons, Carol Burnett, Katie O'Connell, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, Josh Lucas, Abe Sylvia, and Amber Chardae Robinson for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Jayme Lemons, Carol Burnett, Katie O’Connell, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, Josh Lucas, Abe Sylvia, and Amber Chardae Robinson represent Palm Royal at TCA.

'Palm Royale's Carol Burnett for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Carol Burnett serves up her signature ear tug for her solo shot.

'Palm Royale's Josh Lucas for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Josh Lucas gazes into the camera lens for his portrait.

'Palm Royale's Laura Dern for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Laura Dern is prim and proper as she sits tall for her portrait.

'Palm Royale's Ricky Martin for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Ricky Martin gets contemplative for his solo shot.

'Palm Royale's Amber Chardae Robinson for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Amber Chardae Robinson is poised in her photo session.

'Palm Royale's Ricky Martin and Laura Dern for TV Insider at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Ricky Martin and Laura Dern share a sweet moment in during the photography session.

'Palm Royale's Jayme Lemons for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Executive producer Jayme Lemons flashes a smile to the camera.

Palm Royale

Amber Chardae Robinson

Carol Burnett

Josh Lucas

Laura Dern

Ricky Martin

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel puzzle
1
‘WOF’ Fans Blast ‘Ridiculous’ Puzzle That Cost Contestant $40K
Mina Starsiak Hawk Reunion
2
HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Hits Back After Getting ‘Nasty’ Comments From Fans
Adan Canto in 'The Cleaning Lady'
3
How ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Premiere Set Up Arman’s Final Arc
Garrison Brown - Sister Wives
4
Garrison Brown Dies: Son of ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle & Kody Was 25
Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter in Law and Order
5
Meet the New DA: ‘Law & Order’ Star Tony Goldwyn Previews His Debut