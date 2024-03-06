‘Palm Royale’: See Carol Burnett, Laura Dern & More in Our Studio Ahead of Premiere (PHOTOS)

The cast of Apple TV+‘s upcoming series Palm Royale knows a thing or two about keeping things classy as they stepped into TV Insider’s TCA Portrait Studio this past February.

The performers embrace the country club lifestyle of late ’60s Palm Beach in the show loosely based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie. But before they grace your screens for the series premiere on March 20, they appeared at the Television Critics Association Press Tour where TV Insider was on site to snap some gorgeous portraits.

Among the ensemble in attendance was the legendary Carol Burnett who was joined by costars Ricky Martin, Amber Chardae Robinson, Josh Lucas, and Laura Dern. Meanwhile, Dern, who is also an executive producer was joined by fellow creatives, showrunner Abe Sylvia and executive producers Katie O’Connell and Jayme Lemons.

The series, which will premiere with three episodes, follows the story of Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig), as she tries her darndest to break into Palm Beach’s high society. As Maxine attempts to cross the impermeable line between the haves and have-nots, the series poses the question, “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?”

Set in the year 1969, Palm Royale shines a light on the outsiders fighting for their chance to belong. Check out the beautiful portraits, below, before tuning into the Apple TV+ series this March.

Palm Royale, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 20, Apple TV+