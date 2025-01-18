[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outlander, Season 7 Episode 16, “A Hundred Thousand Angels.”]

Outlander is at its best when it gets self-referential, and such was the case with its Season 7 finale installment, “A Hundred Thousand Angels,” which saw Claire (Caitriona Balfe) fighting for life after a near-fatal shooting.

Amid her recovery process, time-traversing doctor Claire is visited by an old acquaintance, whether it is a dream, vision, or actuality, her reunion with Master Raymond (Dominique Pinon), the apothecary owner she met in France during Season 2, brings memories of “Faith” flooding back to the surface. When the finale reaches its last moments, after various signs point her in the direction, Claire begins to believe that her stillborn daughter Faith may have actually lived all those years ago.

The revelation is shocking and stands at the big cliffhanger ending for fans to mull over for the proceeding Droughtlander. In the meantime, we’re taking a deep dive into the parallels and easter eggs from “Faith” that popped up in “A Hundred Thousand Angels” and providing more context for anyone seeking a refresher.

Scroll down for a closer look at the “Faith” references made in the Season 7 finale, and let us know any that we missed in the comments section below.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere,TBA, Starz