[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outlander, Season 7 Episode 16, “A Hundred Thousand Angels.”]

Outlander may have answered a few questions, but it also raised dozens more in its Season 7 finale, “A Hundred Thousand Angels.”

For those who have yet to tune in, now is a good time to turn back, because we’re about to delve into one of the show’s biggest spoilers to date. The finale teased that Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) first daughter, Faith, may have actually lived despite being stillborn in Season 2’s aptly titled installment, “Faith.”

This episode hints at the possibility that rather than staying buried in France, as they once believed, Faith actually lived and the Pocock sisters, Jane (Silvia Presente) and Fanny (Florrie May Wilkinson), are her children. While this revelation, which is made in Season 7’s final moments isn’t fully confirmed, it’s one that certainly excites Heughan.

“It’s going to pose a lot of questions and I think it’s something you might see played out for certainly much of Season 8,” Heughan teases for TV Insider. “It’s a huge moment and a really beautiful moment to also find out who Fanny is as well.”

As fans saw in the installment, following Jane’s tragic death, Claire and Jamie take her little sister Fanny under their wing with the help of William (Charles Vandervaart). When they go to the graveyard to allow the girl a chance to say farewell to her sister, Fanny is also presented with Jane’s belongings, among which is a locket with the name Faith engraved on it. Inside is a portrait of Faith herself.

Claire thinks it is all a coincidence, but then her feelings surrounding the revelation shift when she hears Fanny singing, “Oh I Do Like to Be Beside the Seaside,” the song she sang to Faith after her birth. When Jamie comes to tell Claire it’s time to start traveling back to Fraser’s Ridge in North Carolina, she announces that she believes their daughter Faith lived.

Season 8 will have to make way for some kind of explanation, which Heughan refuses to spoil. “You’re going to have to wait [like the] rest of us,” Heughan jokes, adding, “Droughtlander, I promise will be over, but there’s so much for you to binge and go back on and watch all the previous seasons.”

Still, he adds, “I promise you Season 8 is not going to be easy and it’s not going to disappoint.”

As for where Jamie stands with William and Lord John Grey (David Berry) following this finale, Heughan admits, “Jamie really is stuck between a rock and a hard place with these two. Obviously, things with William do get better in some ways. They band together father and son and make a great team. Unfortunately, they’re too late to save Jane.”

When it comes to Jamie’s annoyance towards Lord John, Heughan adds, “I think it’s something that’s going to play out for a long time as well. They have been through so much together, those two guys, they obviously care about each other in some ways, but they’re both as stubborn as each other.”

Will amends be made in the final season? Fans will have to wait to tune in and find out when Season 8 finally arrives. Until then, let us know what you thought of that cliffhanger revelation about Faith, below.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, TBA, Starz