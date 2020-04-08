‘Outlander’ Sneak Peek: The Frasers Settle Into Life Without Murtagh (PHOTOS)

It’s been nearly two weeks since fans of Starz’ Outlander endured the loss of beloved character Murtagh Fitzgibbons (Duncan Lacroix), and now answers about Roger’s (Richard Rankin) fate hang in the balance after viewers last saw him literally hanging from a tree.

While newly released images for the installment titled “Famous Last Words,” don’t reveal too much, it does show viewers how the Frasers are coping without Murtagh’s presence, including a grieving Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy). And Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) don’t stray too far from their daughter Bree (Sophie Skelton) who seems to be in decent spirits, which makes us wonder — what really happened to Roger after credits rolled in the prior installment?

Only time will tell, so don’t miss out by tuning into Outlander this Sunday on Starz. In the meantime, get a sneak peek at the upcoming action with the photos below.

Outlander, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz