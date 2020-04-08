‘Outlander’ Sneak Peek: The Frasers Settle Into Life Without Murtagh (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Outlander Season 5
Starz

It’s been nearly two weeks since fans of Starz’ Outlander endured the loss of beloved character Murtagh Fitzgibbons (Duncan Lacroix), and now answers about Roger’s (Richard Rankin) fate hang in the balance after viewers last saw him literally hanging from a tree.

While newly released images for the installment titled “Famous Last Words,” don’t reveal too much, it does show viewers how the Frasers are coping without Murtagh’s presence, including a grieving Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy). And Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) don’t stray too far from their daughter Bree (Sophie Skelton) who seems to be in decent spirits, which makes us wonder — what really happened to Roger after credits rolled in the prior installment?

Only time will tell, so don’t miss out by tuning into Outlander this Sunday on Starz. In the meantime, get a sneak peek at the upcoming action with the photos below.

Outlander, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz

Outlander Season 5 Jamie Claire
Starz

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) comforts Jamie (Sam Heughan) in a quiet moment at home.

Outlander Season 5 Jamie Bree
Starz

Bree (Sophie Skelton) appears to be in an upbeat mood with Jamie despite the absence of Roger (Richard Rankin).

Outlander Season 5 Jocasta Ulysses
Starz

Ulysses (Colin McFarlane) stands by as Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) appears to mourn Murtagh’s (Duncan Lacroix) loss.

Outlander Season 5 cast
Starz

Jamie, Claire and Brianna have a serious chat with Lord John Grey (David Berry).

Outlander Season 5
Starz

Jamie and Claire spend some quality grandparent time with their grandson Jemmy.

Outlander Season 5 Jamie Claire
Starz

Jamie and Claire share a knowing smile with one another.

Outlander Season 5
Starz

Claire takes stock of her supplies.

Outlander Season 5 Claire Jemmy Jamie
Starz

Jamie takes a protective stance in front of Claire and Jemmy.

