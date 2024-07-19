Starz brought out its stars for the Television Critics Association Press Tour this summer, and TV Insider hosted them inside our portrait studio. And yes, that means dazzling photos of cast members from Outlander, The Serpent Queen, and Three Women.

Sam Heughan was on hand to promote Outlander, which will begin airing the second half of its seventh season on Friday, November 22 at 8/7c. Photos from those episodes were released to offer a look ahead at what to expect.

Present from The Serpent Queen were Samantha Morton and Minnie Driver. The series is currently airing its second season on Fridays. Both stars praised each other’s work ahead of the season to TV Insider. “Minnie’s portrayal was absolutely brilliant, so dynamic and funny and tragic and wow,” said Morton, while Driver called her costar “a great actor at the height of her powers. To go head to head, it’s so satisfying.”

And coming up is Three Women, premiering Friday, September 13 at 10/9c, and two of the stars at the center of it—Shailene Woodley whose character is telling the story of the three women, and DeWanda Wise, who plays one of those characters—stopped by.

Check out the stunning portraits below