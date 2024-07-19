‘Outlander’s Sam Heughan, ‘Three Women’s Shailene Woodley & More Starz Faves Strike a Pose at TCA (PHOTOS)

Sam Heughan of 'Outlander,' Samantha Morton and Minnie Driver of 'Serpent Queen,' and Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise of 'Three Women' at TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Starz brought out its stars for the Television Critics Association Press Tour this summer, and TV Insider hosted them inside our portrait studio. And yes, that means dazzling photos of cast members from Outlander, The Serpent Queen, and Three Women.

Sam Heughan was on hand to promote Outlander, which will begin airing the second half of its seventh season on Friday, November 22 at 8/7c. Photos from those episodes were released to offer a look ahead at what to expect.

Present from The Serpent Queen were Samantha Morton and Minnie Driver. The series is currently airing its second season on Fridays. Both stars praised each other’s work ahead of the season to TV Insider. “Minnie’s portrayal was absolutely brilliant, so dynamic and funny and tragic and wow,” said Morton, while Driver called her costar “a great actor at the height of her powers. To go head to head, it’s so satisfying.”

And coming up is Three Women, premiering Friday, September 13 at 10/9c, and two of the stars at the center of it—Shailene Woodley whose character is telling the story of the three women, and DeWanda Wise, who plays one of those characters—stopped by.

Check out the stunning portraits below, then let us know in the comments section which Starz shows you’ll be watching.

Sam Heughan of 'Outlander' at TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Outlander‘s Sam Heughan staring right into the camera

Justin Haythe, Erwin Stoff, Samantha Morton and Minnie Driver of 'Serpent Queen' at TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Serpent Queen‘s Justin Haythe, Erwin Stoff, Samantha Morton and Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver of 'Serpent Queen' at TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Serpent Queen‘s Minnie Driver

Samantha Morton of 'Serpent Queen' at TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Serpent Queen‘s Samantha Morton

Samantha Morton and Minnie Driver of 'Serpent Queen' at TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Samantha Morton and Minnie Driver of Serpent Queen

Sam Heughan of 'Outlander' at TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

This photo? One of the many reasons fans love Sam Heughan of Outlander

Sam Heughan of 'Outlander' at TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Outlander‘s Sam Heughan

Lisa Taddeo, Laura Eason, Shailene Woodley, and DeWanda Wise of 'Three Women' at TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Three Women‘s Lisa Taddeo, Laura Eason, Shailene Woodley, and DeWanda Wise

Shailene Woodley of 'Three Women' at TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Three Women‘s Shailene Woodley

DeWanda Wise of 'Three Women' at TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Three Women‘s DeWanda Wise

Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise of 'Three Women' at TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise of Three Women

Sam Heughan of 'Outlander' at TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Sam Heughan of Outlander

