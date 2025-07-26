‘Outlander’: Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin & Sophie Skelton Dazzle in Our SDCC Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

'Outlander's stars Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin dazzle in our SDCC 2025 portrait studio
Comic-Con
Maarten de Boer
Outlander has taken over San Diego Comic-Con, and TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s video and portrait studio as the cast of Starz’s hit romantic fantasy series dropped by for a photo shoot.

On hand for the exciting celebration was leading man Sam Heughan, who will wrap his role as Jamie Fraser onscreen in early 2026 when the eighth and final season of the series is set to arrive. He was joined by his onscreen daughter Sophie Skelton and son-in-law Richard Rankin, who play Brianna and Roger in the show based on Diana Gabaldon‘s books.

While it’s not the final farewell, their SDCC appearance certainly marks the beginning of the end for the series’ press run. Still, the trio was eager to tease Season 8, offering words like “nostalgic” and “heartbreaking” to describe what’s in store for fans. And while this might mark the start of Outlander‘s goodbye to fans, it also opens to the door for an introduction into the forthcoming prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will track the romances of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s parents, Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine), and Brian (Jamie Roy) and Ellen (Harriet Slater).

For those less familiar with the supremely popular series, Outlander chronicles the love story between World War II combat nurse Claire and 18th-century Highlander warrior Jamie. Brought together by the magic of time travel, the clock is ticking on their story as we approach 2026, but these gorgeous portraits captured in our studio will last a lifetime.

Scroll down for a closer look at the stars and stay tuned for more photos from the newcomers of Blood of My Blood.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Early 2026, Starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Series Premiere, Friday, August 8, Starz

Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton for 'Outlander' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Caught in black and white, Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton make a pretty TV family potrait.

Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin for 'Outlander' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

The Fraser family keeps it colorful as Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin post for another group photo.

Sam Heughan for 'Outlander' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Outlander‘s Sam Heughan is cool as can be in the spotlight for this solo photo.

Sam Heughan for 'Outlander' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Outlander star Sam Heughan’s focus is on the camera.

Sam Heughan for 'Outlander' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Sam Heughan smolders in black and white.

Sam Heughan for 'Outlander' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Sam Heughan gets contemplative with this pose in black and white.

Sophie Skelton for 'Outlander' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Outlander‘s Sophie Skelton looks off into the distance for this solo shot.

Sophie Skelton for 'Outlander' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Sophie Skelton peeks over her shoulder in this out-of-focus portrait.

Sophie Skelton for 'Outlander' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Sophie Skelton keeps things classic in this black and white portrait.

Richard Rankin for 'Outlander' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Outlander‘s Richard Rankin puts a hand to his head for this gorgeous shot.

Richard Rankin for 'Outlander' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Richard Rankin locks eyes with the camera.

Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin for 'Outlander' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Sophie Skelton takes a seat while her Outlander costars Sam Heughan and Richard Rankin stand close by her side.

