Outlander has taken over San Diego Comic-Con, and TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s video and portrait studio as the cast of Starz’s hit romantic fantasy series dropped by for a photo shoot.

On hand for the exciting celebration was leading man Sam Heughan, who will wrap his role as Jamie Fraser onscreen in early 2026 when the eighth and final season of the series is set to arrive. He was joined by his onscreen daughter Sophie Skelton and son-in-law Richard Rankin, who play Brianna and Roger in the show based on Diana Gabaldon‘s books.

While it’s not the final farewell, their SDCC appearance certainly marks the beginning of the end for the series’ press run. Still, the trio was eager to tease Season 8, offering words like “nostalgic” and “heartbreaking” to describe what’s in store for fans. And while this might mark the start of Outlander‘s goodbye to fans, it also opens to the door for an introduction into the forthcoming prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will track the romances of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s parents, Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine), and Brian (Jamie Roy) and Ellen (Harriet Slater).

For those less familiar with the supremely popular series, Outlander chronicles the love story between World War II combat nurse Claire and 18th-century Highlander warrior Jamie. Brought together by the magic of time travel, the clock is ticking on their story as we approach 2026, but these gorgeous portraits captured in our studio will last a lifetime.

Scroll down for a closer look at the stars and stay tuned for more photos from the newcomers of Blood of My Blood.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Early 2026, Starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Series Premiere, Friday, August 8, Starz