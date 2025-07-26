Outlander‘s final season is in sight, and the show’s stars stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine video and portrait studio at San Diego Comic-Con to tease it.

Following their panel presentation with executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts, stars Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin dropped in to take photos and offer some hints about where Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s love story will take viewers when it finally returns to Starz.

As fans saw in the previously released teaser for Season 8, which was shown at the panel presentation, Jamie’s life hangs in the balance when a book written by Claire’s first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies), states as much. Theorizing about the validity of Frank’s claims, published posthumously, seems to be Season 8’s big conundrum.

Then again, it could be a misdirect as Claire came to the staggering realization at the end of Season 7 that her and Jamie’s first daughter, Faith, may not have actually died at birth as she believed.

While answers for Season 8 loom on the horizon as it was announced the final chapter will debut in early 2026, Heughan, Skelton, and Rankin did their best to offer a brief glimpse behind the curtain by offering up about three words each on how they’d describe the season.

“I’m gonna go for nostalgic,” Skelton, who plays Jamie and Claire’s daughter Brianna in the series, says amid Rankin and Heughan’s musings.

“Sexy,” Rankin offers, as Skelton reiterates, “nostalgic.” Rankin also advises that it’s a “dangerous” season, hinting at the raised stakes of this concluding story.

Meanwhile, Heughan’s first pick is “heartbreaking,” but before you can ponder that for too long, he adds, “eternal.” After all, Jamie and Claire’s love is so strong that it would endure forever. While they couldn’t say too much else, you won’t want to miss their lovable banter in the full video segment above. Stay tuned for more on Outlander‘s final season as we approach 2026, and let us know what you think of the tease in the comments section below.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Early 2026, Starz

—Reporting by Kate Hahn