The long-awaited second half of Outlander‘s ongoing seventh season is closer than ever, and in anticipation of the show’s return on November 22, Starz unveiled the official trailer and poster art featuring favorites Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Both Heughan and Balfe were in attendance at New York Comic Con where the trailer was presented to attendees alongside costars Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell, executive producer Maril Davis, and author Diana Gabaldon. The poster art teases a harrowing journey ahead for Claire and Jamie as they’re about to be separated once more by circumstance as the trailer hints.

As was promised at the end of Part 1, Jamie and Claire are seen greeting loved ones upon their return to Scotland—and among them appears to be Jamie’s sister, Jenny (who is now being played by Kristin Atherton). Jenny is just one of many characters fans can look forward to encountering again as Season 7’s second half brings back “ghosts” like Dougal MacKenzie (Graham McTavish) and Geilis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek).

Other bits of drama teased in the trailer, above, include Claire’s choice to return to America separately from Jamie to help aid Lord John Grey’s (David Berry) sickly nephew. Could Jamie and Claire’s separation spell disaster? It would seem so as it’s hinted that Jamie could end up… dead?! Reluctant to believe such a claim, Claire dramatically tells Lord John, “I would feel it in my heart if his had stopped. Mine would stop, too.”

Meanwhile, viewers get a glimpse of Roger (Rankin) in the past with Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh) after their journey through the stones to find Roger and Bree’s (Skelton) kidnapped son, Jeremiah. Will they be able to pull off the mission at hand or will other factors get in the way? Also, William (Charles Vandervaart) appears to get caught up in an intimate moment, and Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) and Young Ian (Bell) reunite.

See even more by checking out the trailer, above, and stay tuned for more on Outlander as we approach the premiere.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2 Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8/7c, Starz