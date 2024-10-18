Outlander‘s final season has wrapped, but there are very few people who actually know the show’s true ending.

Executive producer Maril Davis got candid during the show’s New York Comic Con panel and revealed during the show’s panel presentation at New York Comic-Con, “[Matthew B.] Roberts, our show owner purposely didn’t want — and it wasn’t just the actors — they didn’t want everyone to get our normal distribution. And so we did not put out the whole script to everyone.”

“Still to this day, not everyone has seen it,” she added from the stage at the Javits Center. “We’re not telling people the ending. He hasn’t decided on the ending. We purposely are doing that because they are leaks — not these people,” Davis clarified, pointing to stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell who were also in attendance for the event. “But people talk and we’re just trying to [avoid] it.”

Regarding Outlander‘s ending, author Diana Gabaldon, a fellow panelist, admitted that “yes,” she does know the ending and understands that it will be different from her forthcoming final book. “We did talk to Diana about it because we were very careful. We didn’t want to step on her toes,” Davis said. “There is another book. So we’re ending it the way we are. We just want to be respectful of not ending it maybe the way she would.”

As for how Gabaldon feels about the ending of the series, she said, “It was so interesting. For one thing, I was not upset by it.” The comment raised some shouts of excitement from the audience but Gabaldon was quick to note that despite her approval of the ending in the series, she wouldn’t elaborate beyond that.

She did say that because “it was not something I wrote, ” she could look at the ending more objectively as she concluded, “It’s well done. I think it will work very nicely.”

Thankfully fans won’t have to say goodbye so soon as Part 2 of Outlander‘s ongoing seventh season has yet to arrive this November, leaving fans to wonder what that eighth and final season will look like down the line. Stay tuned for more as Outlander‘s upcoming episodes approach, and let us know what you think of Gabaldon’s words surrounding the series ending in the comments section, below.

Outlander, Season 7B Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8pm ET/PT, Starz