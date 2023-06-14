Countdown to ‘Outlander’ Day 6: Jamie’s Most Swoonworthy Declarations of Love for Claire

TV Guide Magazine
Comments
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander'
Starz
Hi there, Sassenachs! Join us in our 7-day countdown to the Season 7 premiere of Outlander, featuring a deep-dive into the seventh season, a chat with author Diana Gabaldon, as well as a look back at Jamie and Claire’s love story, and more.

Stay tuned and be sure to pick up TV Guide Magazine’s Outlander Deluxe Collector’s Edition, available for order online now at Outlander2023.com and for purchase on newsstands nationwide.

When it comes to Outlander, no one has better lines than the King of Men himself, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). And Jamie is never shy about telling Claire (Caitriona Balfe) how much he cares for her.

Whether it’s life or death stakes, or just a quiet moment alone together, Jamie always takes time to let Claire know how he feels. Below are some of his most swoon-worthy declarations of devotion delivered so far. Scroll down for the roundup, and stay tuned as Season 7 is sure to deliver even more.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, June 16, 8/7c, Starz

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander'
Starz

Season 1, Episode 7

“You have my name, my clan, my family and, if necessary, the protection of my body as well.”

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 1
Starz

Season 1, Episode 9

“I swear by the cross of my Lord Jesus christ and by the holy iron that I hold that I give you my fealty…. If ever my hand is raised against you in rebellion again, then I ask that this holy iron may pierce my heart.”

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 1
Neil Davidson/©Starz/courtesy Everett Collection

Season 1, Episode 9

“I want you, Claire. I want you so much I can scarcely breathe. Will you have me?”

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 2
Starz

Season 2, Episode 2

“You’re a daring woman, Sassenach…. That makes me a very lucky man.”

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 2
Starz

Season 2, Episode 7

“The truth is I already forgave you long before today for this or anything else you could ever do.”

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 2
Starz

Season 2, Episode 9

“I hear ye. I promise whatever happens, you’ll never be alone again.”

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 2
Starz

Season 2, Episode 13

“But when I stand before God, I’ll have one thing to say to weigh against all the rest. ‘Lord, you gave me a rare woman. And God, I loved her well.’”

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 3
Starz

Season 3, Episode 8

“I’ve only known one love in my life. And that was with you.”

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe
Starz

Season 4, Episode 9

“I would lay the world at your feet, Claire, but I have nothing to give you.”

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 5
Starz

Season 5, Episode 6

“You’re a woman like no other, Sassenach. But don’t forget, you’re still a woman.”

Sophie Skelton, Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 5
Starz

Season 5, Episode 7

“‘Good luck’ will do. ‘I love you’ does so much better.”

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander'
Starz

Season 5, Episode 12

“My heart has been yours since first I saw ye, and you’ve held my soul and body between your two hands here, and kept them safe. “

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 5
Starz

Season 5, Episode 12

“When the day should come that we must part, if my last words are not ‘I love you,’ you ken it’s because I didn’t have time.”

Outlander

Sam Heughan

