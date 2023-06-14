Hi there, Sassenachs! Join us in our 7-day countdown to the Season 7 premiere of Outlander, featuring a deep-dive into the seventh season, a chat with author Diana Gabaldon, as well as a look back at Jamie and Claire’s love story, and more.

Stay tuned and be sure to pick up TV Guide Magazine’s Outlander Deluxe Collector’s Edition, available for order online now at Outlander2023.com and for purchase on newsstands nationwide.

When it comes to Outlander, no one has better lines than the King of Men himself, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). And Jamie is never shy about telling Claire (Caitriona Balfe) how much he cares for her.

Whether it’s life or death stakes, or just a quiet moment alone together, Jamie always takes time to let Claire know how he feels. Below are some of his most swoon-worthy declarations of devotion delivered so far. Scroll down for the roundup, and stay tuned as Season 7 is sure to deliver even more.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, June 16, 8/7c, Starz