‘Outlander’: Ranking 11 of Claire Fraser’s Best Episodes So Far
Outlander‘s Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) has been leading viewers on adventures since the series debuted on Starz in 2014 and even before that in Diana Gabaldon’s books.
A fearless and confident character, Claire’s role in the series has been nothing short of impressive throughout Outlander‘s run, but there are definitely a few episodes that stand out in the crowd. Whether it’s her early Season 1 work or Season 5’s memorable capper installment, “Never My Love,” Balfe’s always at the top of her game.
See Also
'Outlander': Ranking 10 of Jamie Fraser's Best Episodes So Far
From Season 1's memorable 'The Wedding' to Season 3's many winning installments.
Below, we’re ranking 11 of Claire’s best episodes from Seasons 1 through 6. Let us know which is your favorite in the comments section.
Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, TBA, Starz