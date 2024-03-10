The 2024 Oscars brought the stars of beloved films back together, both on stage and in the audience.

Hollywood’s biggest night often stages cast reunions, bringing groups together to present categories they may have won in the past. The Godfather and White Men Can’t Jump casts reunited at the 2022 Oscars, and one of the best reunions at the 2023 show was a happy coincidence when Harrison Ford reunited with his Indiana Jones co-star Ke Huy Quan when Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture.

The 2024 Oscars had its share of purposeful and accidental reunions. Check them out in the gallery below.