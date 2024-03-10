Oscars 2024: ‘Beetlejuice,’ ‘Taxi Driver,’ ‘Twins’ & More Movie Reunions (PHOTOS)

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito speak onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
The 2024 Oscars brought the stars of beloved films back together, both on stage and in the audience.

Hollywood’s biggest night often stages cast reunions, bringing groups together to present categories they may have won in the past. The Godfather and White Men Can’t Jump casts reunited at the 2022 Oscars, and one of the best reunions at the 2023 show was a happy coincidence when Harrison Ford reunited with his Indiana Jones co-star Ke Huy Quan when Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture.

The 2024 Oscars had its share of purposeful and accidental reunions. Check them out in the gallery below.

Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Robert De Niro & Jodie Foster of Taxi Driver

The former co-stars embrace in the audience.

Michael Keaton & Catherine O'Hara of Beetlejuice

The stars of the original Tim Burton classic presented the category Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito speak onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Danny DeVito

The Twins co-stars presented the awards for Best Visual Effects. Both former Batman villains also shouted out the Batman in the crowd, Keaton.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande speak onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande of Wicked

The first Wicked movie doesn’t come out until Thanksgiving 2024, but the two films’ leading ladies channeled their characters, Elphaba and Glinda, by wearing green and pink as they presented the awards for Best Original Song and Score.

