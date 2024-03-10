One of the best parts of any awards show is seeing the audience reactions. Cutting to the audience is an art, and the people directing the 2024 Oscars broadcast knew who to cut to in each moment.

Paul Giamatti crying over Da’Vine Joy Randolph‘s Best Supporting Actress win was an early addition to the list of the best reaction shots of the Oscars. Cutting to Messi the dog, made famous by Anatomy of a Fall, was also a delight for viewers.

There are great reactions to wins, presentations, and performances during the show as well, both on stage and in the crowd. Billie Eilish and brother Finneas’ excited embrace after their “What Was I Made For?” performance was a sweet moment. And seeing nominees Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown hug Cord Jefferson after his Best Original Screenplay win for American Fiction was a touching moment.

Here, scroll through the memorable reaction shots from the 2024 Oscars, with more to come as the night goes on!