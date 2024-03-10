Oscars 2024 Reaction Shots: Emma Stone & Jimmy Kimmel, Paul Giamatti Crying & More (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
ABC

The Oscars

 More

One of the best parts of any awards show is seeing the audience reactions. Cutting to the audience is an art, and the people directing the 2024 Oscars broadcast knew who to cut to in each moment.

Paul Giamatti crying over Da’Vine Joy Randolph‘s Best Supporting Actress win was an early addition to the list of the best reaction shots of the Oscars. Cutting to Messi the dog, made famous by Anatomy of a Fall, was also a delight for viewers.

There are great reactions to wins, presentations, and performances during the show as well, both on stage and in the crowd. Billie Eilish and brother Finneas’ excited embrace after their “What Was I Made For?” performance was a sweet moment. And seeing nominees Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown hug Cord Jefferson after his Best Original Screenplay win for American Fiction was a touching moment.

Here, scroll through the memorable reaction shots from the 2024 Oscars, with more to come as the night goes on!

Emma Stone Jimmy Kimmel Oscar reaction
ABC

Emma Stone's Reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's Poor Things Joke

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and Cillian Murphy in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

John Krasinski Gazes at Cillian Murphy

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Catch Up During a Commercial Break

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish perform onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Finneas & Billie Eilish Are All Smiles After Performing

Cord Jefferson accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay award for
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown Hugs Cord Jefferson

Cord Jefferson accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay award for
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright Celebrates With Cord Jefferson

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hi, Barbie! Greta Gerwig & Margot Robbie

oscars 2024 paul giamatti crying
ABC

Paul Giamatti Crying for Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Messi the dog at the 2024 Oscars
ABC

Messi the Dog

Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Steven Spielberg & Christopher Nolan

Billie Eilish Reacts to Ryan Gosling's
ABC

Billie Eilish Reacts to Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" Perfornance

Margot Robbie in Stitches Over Ryan Gosling
ABC

Margot Robbie in Stitches Over Ryan Gosling

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe Take a Shot

Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, and Emma Stone in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Actress Nominees Annette Bening, Emma Stone, & Lily Gladstone Reconnect

Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, and Emma Stone in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Annette Bening, Emma Stone, & Lily Gladstone Hug

Annette Bening, Margot Robbie, Lily Gladstone, and Emma Stone in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Margot Robbie Joins Annette Bening, Emma Stone, & Lily Gladstone

Hoyte van Hoytema (L) accepts the Best Cinematography award for
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, & Cillian Murphy Celebrate Hoyte van Hoytema's Win

oscars selfie 2024
ABC

A New Oscars Selfie With Ke Huay Quan, Sam Rockwell, Robert Downey Jr., Tim Robbins, & Mahershala Ali

Christopher Nolan (L) accepts the Best Directing award for
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. Hugs Christopher Nolan as He Wins Best Director

ABC

Cillian Murphy Kisses His Wife, Yvonne McGuinness, as He Wins Best Actor

Emma Stone (L) accepts the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Poor Things Stars Emma Stone & Mark Ruffalo Hug as Stone Wins Best Actress

The Oscars

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Fedna Jacquet as Charlotte and Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Episode 4
1
Barnes Is ‘Oblivious’ to Problems in Her Marriage on ‘FBI: Most Wanted’
Cris Pannullo
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Slammed for ‘Poorly Worded Clue’ Leading to ToC Upset
James Reynolds as Abe Carver and Jackée Harry as Paulina Price on 'Days of Our Lives'
3
Is Paulina Really Dying on ‘Days of Our Lives’? Jackée Harry Weighs In
Scarlett Johansson as Katie Britt on 'SNL'
4
‘SNL’: Scarlett Johansson Mocks Katie Britt’s Bizarre SOTU Response (VIDEO)
Oscars 2024 Red Carpet
5
See All of the Stars on the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet