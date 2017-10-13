The Original ‘Dynasty’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

© Aaron Spelling Prod

John Forsythe

Already an industry fixture by the time Dynasty aired, John Forsythe starred as Blake, a ruthless oil tycoon and the Carrington family patriarch. After the show’s end in 1989, he went on to work primarily in television, leading NBC sitcom The Powers That Be and TV movie Opposites Attract (1990), though he also reprised his famous voice role as Charlie for the 2000 movie adaptation of Charlie’s Angels.

Forsythe died on April 1, 2010, at the age of 92 after a bout with pneumonia.