‘Once Upon a Time’ Turns 10: Where Are the Stars Now?

GINNIFER GOODWIN, LANA PARRILLA, JOSH DALLAS
Once upon a time, on network TV, the residents of a small town were unknowingly cursed to forget their fairy-tale lives in a parallel universe…and millions of viewers tuned into Once Upon a Time to see just how the two worlds collided.

The Storybrooke town clock may have been frozen, but real-world time ticks on, and the ABC show — which gave new life to classic characters — turns 10 on October 23.

With OUAT‘s anniversary upon us, what say we check in on the cast members’ careers of late? Here are updates on the longest-running OUAT stars…

Lana Parilla
Lana Parilla (Regina Mills/the Evil Queen)

Parilla returned to television this year in the second season of the Paramount+ dark comedy Why Women Kill, going “back in Queen B mode” to play “unscrupulous would-be black widow” Rita Castillo, as TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s Senior Critic Matt Roush explained.

Robert Carlyle
Robert Carlyle (Mr. Gold/Rumpelstiltskin)

Carlyle played scientist Ogilvy in the BBC’s adaptation of War of the Worlds in 2019, and he had an uncredited role as John Lennon in the musical rom-com Yesterday that same year. These days, he’s playing fictional U.K. Prime Minister Robert Sutherland in the Sky One drama COBRA.

Jared Gilmore
Jared Gilmore (Henry Mills)

Young star Gilmore hasn’t acted onscreen since Once Upon a Time ended in 2018, but he has started up a second career as a streamer. You can find him under the moniker Nightingale_Styx on Twitch, where he has thousands of followers.

Jennifer Morrison
Jennifer Morrison (Emma Swan)

After OUAT, Morrison appeared in the films The Report and Bombshell, and she recurred as ex-Marine Cassidy Sharp on NBC dramedy This Is Us. She has also been directing recently, helming episodes of HBO’s popular Euphoria, Peacock series Dr. Death and the pilot of Peacock’s YA mystery One of Us Is Lying.

Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin (Mary Margaret Blanchard/Snow White)

Whereas Parilla starred in Why Women Kill’s second season, Goodwin starred in its first, playing housewife Beth Ann Stanton on the Paramount+ show. Now, she’s pivoting to Pivoting, an upcoming Fox comedy in which she, Eliza Coupe, and Maggie Q play characters who prove “it’s never too late to screw up your life,” as the logline teases.

Josh Dallas
Josh Dallas (David Nolan/Prince Charming)

Dallas, Goodwin’s husband since 2014, wasted no time after Once Upon a Time, joining the cast of the (former) NBC drama Manifest even before OUAT ended. He plays math professor Ben Stone in the mysterious series, which Netflix recently picked up for a fourth and final season.

Colin O'Donoghue
Colin O’Donoghue (Killian Jones/Captain Hook)

O’Donoghue starred as real-life Mercury astronaut Gordon Cooper in the Disney+ series The Right Stuff. He also voices teen wizard Douxie in Netflix’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy of animated series.

Emilie de Ravin
Emilie de Ravin (Belle French)

The Lost vet hasn’t been on screen much since OUAT ended — she’s been enjoying #mumlife in Australia — but she did star in the 2019 Lifetime TV movie A Lover Scorned, playing a neglected housewife who gets roped into a “bloody plan of murder,” as Lifetime tells it.

