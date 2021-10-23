‘Once Upon a Time’ Turns 10: Where Are the Stars Now?

Once upon a time, on network TV, the residents of a small town were unknowingly cursed to forget their fairy-tale lives in a parallel universe…and millions of viewers tuned into Once Upon a Time to see just how the two worlds collided.

The Storybrooke town clock may have been frozen, but real-world time ticks on, and the ABC show — which gave new life to classic characters — turns 10 on October 23.

With OUAT‘s anniversary upon us, what say we check in on the cast members’ careers of late? Here are updates on the longest-running OUAT stars…