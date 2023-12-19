‘Night Court’: See Marsha Warfield & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Season 2 Photos

The return of Night Court is upon us! Season 2 kicks off with a Christmas special, airing Saturday, December 23 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC, and the official Night Court Season 2 premiere debuts on Tuesday, January 2 at 8/7c on the network.

The Christmas episode is fittingly titled “A Night Court Before Christmas.” In it, Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) enlists Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) on her quest to track down a little girl’s letter to Santa. Gurgs’ (Lacretta) gift for Dan isn’t what she expected, and Olivia (India de Beaufort) is haunted by a witness who believes herself to be The Ghost of Christmas Present.

The holiday special comes with a fun guest star: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar! The basketball legend plays himself in the special, filmed before his recent hip injury.

In the Night Court Season 2 premiere, we’ll see the return of Marsha Warfield’s Roz after her Season 1 finale cameo earlier this year. The episode will show Dan as a judge in New Orleans, where he first ran into Roz in his very own night court. And as Warfield previously told TV Insider, all questions about Roz’s arrest will be answered in the first episode of the new season.

Photos from the Night Court Christmas special and the Season 2 premiere are already available. Scroll through them in the gallery below to get a glimpse at the shenanigans to come.

Night Court, Christmas Special, Saturday, December 23, 8:30/7:30c, NBC

Night Court, Season 2 Premieres Tuesday, January 2, 8/7c, NBC