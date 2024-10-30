‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Lands Full Season Order at CBS

Meaghan Darwish
Montana Jordan and Emily Osment for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
CBS

The Cooper family is sticking around at CBS as the network has given a full season order to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, the spinoff to The Big Bang Theory prequel, Young Sheldon.

The show, from co-creators and executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland, sees Montana Jordan and Emily Osment take the lead as Georgie and Mandy, a young couple in the early days of marriage following an unexpected baby. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage essentially picks up where Young Sheldon left off, shifting focus from boy genius Sheldon (Iain Armitage) to his elder brother Georgie and the family he’s become a part of.

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'

Robert Voets/CBS

“With the resounding success of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, we were instantly on board when Chuck, Steven, and Steve brought us the idea to further explore this world through Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The enthusiastic audience reception has demonstrated the enormous appeal of these characters and we can’t wait to see all of the hilarious fun this season will undoubtedly deliver.”

For those less acquainted with the new spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage explores the ups and downs of married life for the titular couple as they live under the roof of her parent’s house. Needless to say, close quarters is a breeding ground for comedy as Georgie and Mandy contend with her mom Aubrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and dad Jim (Will Sasso). Additionally, Mandy’s brother Connor (Dougie Baldwin) is also at home.

Adding even more to the stakes of Georgie and Mandy’s relationship is his job at her family’s tire shop where he puts up with disgruntled fellow employee Ruben (Jessie Prez).

According to Video Amp and Paramount+ internal data, the premiere episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage pulled in 10.6 million multiplatform viewers in its first seven days, up versus Young Sheldon‘s final season premiere earlier this year. Stay tuned to see what’s in store for the successful new comedy as the season continues to unfold and let us know what you think of the order in the comments section, below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage - CBS

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage where to stream

Young Sheldon - CBS

Young Sheldon where to stream

