‘New Amsterdam’ Adds 2 Doctors to the Hospital Staff for Season 4

Change is coming to New Amsterdam in the form of two new recurring characters — but things will also remain the same, namely Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) going after what he wants.

In this case, it’s Sandra Mae Frank’s Dr. Wilder, a deaf surgeon whom New Amsterdam showrunner David Schulner told TVLine is “one of the best surgeons, period.” And it won’t be easy for Max to add her to his hospital staff. “She refuses to join his team. Many times in fact,” Schulner previewed. “In high demand all over the country, what’s it going to take to get Dr. Wilder to practice at this fabled hospital? And who is she replacing?” The Season 4 premiere will address those and more questions.

We’re particularly intrigued (and worried?) about Dr. Wilder “replacing” someone. At the end of Season 3, the only one who was thinking about a job change was Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) deciding to no longer see patients. Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) did get a sweet job promotion — from the husband of the woman he’s seeing (they have an open marriage) — but considering his previous job (“buried deep in the ED,” as it was put) and Dr. Wilder’s character description, we highly doubt she’s taking that.

The second new recurring character is Chloe Freeman’s Dr. Pavan Carey, a resident coming into the Emergency Department run by Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery). As you’ll recall, the finale saw Bloom’s girlfriend Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan) somehow secure a residency spot even though all had been filled. It looked like Bloom bribed her way in to keep her on the East Coast, but it has yet to be said explicitly onscreen. What we do know is that that we’ll see it weighing on the doctor as her girlfriend begins working for her.

“Once you have a secret in a relationship with somebody, it’s not benign, it eats away, it lives, it impacts things,” executive producer and director Peter Horton told TV Insider. “It’s full of potential conflict and pending disasters because of the decisions that she’s made.”

Frank’s previous TV credits include Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Switched at Birth, while Freeman recurred on The Blacklist.

New Amsterdam, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 10/9c, NBC