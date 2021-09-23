‘New Amsterdam’: See Sharpwin Happy & in Love After Max’s Decision (PHOTOS)

Now that Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) are finally together, New Amsterdam fans get to see what Sharpwin will be like as a couple, and based on the photos from the September 28 episode, “We’re in This Together,” they’re definitely not shy about the PDAs!

That actually tracks with what Eggold told TV Insider he wanted to see after the two kissed in the Season 3 finale: “Hopefully just a lot of making out. When you first fall in love with someone, there’s that puppy love phase, so I’m asking the writers for just one episode of just smooching and hand-holding. … I would be very excited to see that joy, that excitement about falling in love and about finally admitting it and it being reciprocated. There’s no better feeling in the world, and it’s so rare.”

But there is a bit of a shadow hanging over Max and Helen right now: their planned move to London. She’s decided to take over as medical director at her old clinic there, and he told her in the premiere that’s he going with her.

“Max is going to London. Max and Sharpe are leaving. I want to believe Max when he says that he’s going,” executive producer David Schulner says. “There’s a lot to do before they leave. There’s a lot to put into place before they go. But they’re going.”

Sharpwin together isn’t the only thing coming up in “We’re in This Together.” As NBC teases, “Max advises a young student at a science fair but encounters legal complications with her brilliant invention. Bloom [Janet Montgomery] encourages Dr. Shinwari [Shiva Kalaiselvan] to be more aggressive in the ED. Iggy [Tyler Labine] gets a lesson in humility. Brantley [Debra Monk] has a surprise for the staff.”

Scroll down to take a look at the love in the next episode (and not just for Max and Helen!) and more from Dr. Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank).

