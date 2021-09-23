‘New Amsterdam’: See Sharpwin Happy & in Love After Max’s Decision (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Freema Agyeman as Helen, Ryan Eggold as Max in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Now that Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) are finally together, New Amsterdam fans get to see what Sharpwin will be like as a couple, and based on the photos from the September 28 episode, “We’re in This Together,” they’re definitely not shy about the PDAs!

That actually tracks with what Eggold told TV Insider he wanted to see after the two kissed in the Season 3 finale: “Hopefully just a lot of making out. When you first fall in love with someone, there’s that puppy love phase, so I’m asking the writers for just one episode of just smooching and hand-holding. … I would be very excited to see that joy, that excitement about falling in love and about finally admitting it and it being reciprocated. There’s no better feeling in the world, and it’s so rare.”

But there is a bit of a shadow hanging over Max and Helen right now: their planned move to London. She’s decided to take over as medical director at her old clinic there, and he told her in the premiere that’s he going with her.

“Max is going to London. Max and Sharpe are leaving. I want to believe Max when he says that he’s going,” executive producer David Schulner says. “There’s a lot to do before they leave. There’s a lot to put into place before they go. But they’re going.”

Sharpwin together isn’t the only thing coming up in “We’re in This Together.” As NBC teases, “Max advises a young student at a science fair but encounters legal complications with her brilliant invention. Bloom [Janet Montgomery] encourages Dr. Shinwari [Shiva Kalaiselvan] to be more aggressive in the ED. Iggy [Tyler Labine] gets a lesson in humility. Brantley [Debra Monk] has a surprise for the staff.”

Scroll down to take a look at the love in the next episode (and not just for Max and Helen!) and more from Dr. Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank).

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC

Janet Montgomery as Bloom, Shiva Kalaiselvan as Leyla in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan)

Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Looks like Iggy’s (Tyler Labine) excited about the Harvest Festival!

Debra Monk as Brantley, Ryan Eggold as Max in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

How will Karen Brantley (Debra Monk) react to Max’s (Ryan Eggold) news?

Jocko Sims as Reynolds in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Reynolds (Jocko Sims)

Janet Montgomery as Bloom, Shiva Kalaiselvan as Leyla in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Looks like Bloom and Leyla are taking a page out of Sharpwin’s book to get some time away at the hospital.

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank)

Sandra Mae Frank as Wilder, Conner Marx as Ben, Ryan Eggold as Max in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Will Max convince Wilder she belongs at New Amsterdam?

Shiva Kalaiselvan as Leyla, Janet Montgomery as Bloom, Jocko Sims as Reynolds in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Leyla, Bloom, and Reynolds at the Harvest Festival

Freema Agyeman as Helen, Ryan Eggold as Max in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Welcome to the honeymoon phase of Sharpwin!

Ryan Eggold as Max, Freema Agyeman as Helen in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Max and Helen (Freema Agyeman) are really going to be that really adorable couple, aren’t they?

Alejandro Hernandez as Casey, Ryan Eggold as Max, Freema Agyeman as Helen in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Someone’s watching…

Freema Agyeman as Helen, Ryan Eggold as Max in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

So distracted they don’t see…

Alejandro Hernandez as Casey Acosta in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Who else loves this photo of Casey (Alejandro Hernandez)?

Frances Turner as Lyn, Jocko Sims as Reynolds
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Should we assume her husband isn’t in attendance?

Ryan Eggold as Max, Freema Agyeman as Helen in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Does everyone know they’re leaving yet?

