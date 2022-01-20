‘New Amsterdam’ Says Goodbye to Kapoor (PHOTOS)

Ryan Eggold, Tyler Labine, Christine Chang, Jocko Sims, Alejandro Hernandez in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The good news is Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) are back in New York, with the rest of the New Amsterdam docs. The bad news is it took Dr. Vijay Kapoor (Anupam Kher) dying (off-screen) for the reunion to happen after the couple left in the midseason finale.

And now, as the photos (above and below) released for the January 25 episode, “Unto the Breach,” show, it’s time to mourn and remember their friend. Doing so brings back a couple familiar faces — Casey Acosta (Alejandro Hernandez) and Gladys (Megan Byrne) — and it looks like we might get awkward conversations between them and those who kept their jobs when they were fired in their places (Janet Montgomery’s Dr. Lauren Bloom and Tyler Labine’s Dr. Iggy Frome).

Returning to the U.S. means Max and Helen will realize how much the hospital has changed, and it looks like Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) will be cluing them in on the resistance she’s leading. However, the logline for the episode teases, Michelle Forbes’ “Dr. Fuentes once again reminds the New Amsterdam team who is in control.” And based on the images from a meeting, that can’t mean anything good.

Scroll down to see what else is coming up in “Unto the Breach.”

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Everyone could really use a hug right now.

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Will Karen Brantley (Debra Monk) use this conversation to check in on exactly how happy Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) are in London?

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Sharpwin

Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom, Alejandro Hernandez as Casey Acosta in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Casey Acosta (Alejandro Hernandez)

Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome, Megan Byrne as Gladys in New Amsterdam

Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) and Gladys (Megan Byrne)

Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder in New Amsterdam
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Can they trust Dr. Mia Castries (Genevieve Angelson)?

Conner Marx as Ben, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Welcome to the resistance?

Genevieve Angelson as Dr. Mia Castries, Michelle Forbes as Dr. Veronica Fuentes in New Amsterdam
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

What is Mia telling Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes)?

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Shiva Kalaiselvan as Dr. Leyla Shinwari in New Amsterdam
Michael Greenberg/NBC

Is there any hope for Bloom and Dr. Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan)?

Genevieve Angelson as Dr. Mia Castries, Michelle Forbes as Dr. Veronica Fuentes in New Amsterdam
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

This meeting can’t end well… can it?

Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome in New Amsterdam
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Iggy, standing his ground?

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder in New Amsterdam
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Vive la résistance!

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
Michael Greenberg/NBC

Will both Max and Helen be getting into a taxi at the end of the episode again?

