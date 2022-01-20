‘New Amsterdam’ Says Goodbye to Kapoor (PHOTOS)

The good news is Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) are back in New York, with the rest of the New Amsterdam docs. The bad news is it took Dr. Vijay Kapoor (Anupam Kher) dying (off-screen) for the reunion to happen after the couple left in the midseason finale.

And now, as the photos (above and below) released for the January 25 episode, “Unto the Breach,” show, it’s time to mourn and remember their friend. Doing so brings back a couple familiar faces — Casey Acosta (Alejandro Hernandez) and Gladys (Megan Byrne) — and it looks like we might get awkward conversations between them and those who kept their jobs when they were fired in their places (Janet Montgomery’s Dr. Lauren Bloom and Tyler Labine’s Dr. Iggy Frome).

Returning to the U.S. means Max and Helen will realize how much the hospital has changed, and it looks like Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) will be cluing them in on the resistance she’s leading. However, the logline for the episode teases, Michelle Forbes’ “Dr. Fuentes once again reminds the New Amsterdam team who is in control.” And based on the images from a meeting, that can’t mean anything good.

Scroll down to see what else is coming up in “Unto the Breach.”

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC