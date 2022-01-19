‘New Amsterdam’: Did [Spoiler]’s Death Set Up Max’s Return to New York? (VIDEO)

New Amsterdam is grieving, and the major loss (off-screen) has brought everyone back together.

At the end of the latest episode, Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) returned from London upon hearing of Dr. Vijay Kapoor’s (Anupam Kher) passing. (Kapoor died off-screen; Kher last appeared in the second episode of Season 3 before leaving the NBC medical drama as his wife was undergoing treatment for cancer). And the two are sticking around, for at least a bit, in the next episode, as seen in the promo. But will they both return to London?

As seen below, Max is getting a look at what has happened since he left, especially after Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) took over as medical director, and finding out just how little he can actually do. For example, Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) is planning to resign; she wants her ex-girlfriend. Dr. Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan), who left after learning about the donation that opened up a fifth residency spot, to come back. “Why didn’t you tell me?” Max asks Bloom (presumably about this), who wonders why she would have. Then there’s Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims), who reminds Max, “there is no we anymore” when the former medical director argues, “we can do better than this.”

But perhaps most concerning is Max’s “it’s not my fight anymore” and Helen’s response — “You’re wrong” — especially given where this takes place. They stand outside the hospital, near a taxi, just like they did in the fall finale before leaving for London. Then, Max had chosen to leave behind New Amsterdam. But what if this time she makes the decision for him to stay? After all, he doesn’t have a job in London (he’s helping people he runs into on the street and in the park) and things got pretty tense for the couple in the latest episode. We can’t help but be worried.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

According to the logline for “Unto the Breach” from NBC, “as the team gathers to mourn the loss of someone dear, Max and Helen realize the extent to which New Amsterdam has changed since they left. Bloom struggles with a big decision while Reynolds decides to take his concerns for his patients to a new level. Dr. Fuentes once again reminds the New Amsterdam team who is in control.”

See Also 18 TV Ships That Sent Us Swooning in 2021 Some couples are still going strong, others just got married, and others finally moved out of the 'will they/won't they' zone.

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC