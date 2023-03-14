‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 2 Release Date & First Look Photos Unveiled by Netflix

Netflix has revealed the release date and first look of its upcoming second season of the Emmy-winning original series Sweet Tooth.

In season 2, Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble.

As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble.

Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to free the hybrids, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light. As the past revelations threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out finally.

The images below show the hybrid creatures in several precarious positions. Gus and his friends are behind bars, stumbling over each other in a possible attempt to make an escape and several other characters.

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Robert Downey, Jr., Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. Warner Bros. Television produces the series.

Sweet Tooth, Thursday, April 27, 2023