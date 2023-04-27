Corden’s Final ‘Late Late Show,’ NFL Draft, Elizabeth Olsen Is Accused Axe Murderer, ‘Sweet Tooth’ Returns

Terence Patrick CBS

The multi-talented British host exits the show tonight after eight years to return home to the U.K. Expect a laughter-packed and emotional final show with guests Will Ferrell and Harry Styles. Earlier in the evening there is an hour-long special The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special (10/9c, CBS) which includes Adele taking the wheel for what is sure to be a riotous Carpool Karaoke. Plus, Tom Cruise performs musical theater as he teams up with Corden to take part in a number during “The Lion King” at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.

All the drama, all the excitement from Round 1 of the NFL Draft, which is being held in Kansas City this year. ESPN and NFL Network are also broadcasting the draft which sees Carolina Panthers having the No. 1 pick (via a trade with the Chicago Bears). Alabama’s Bryce Young (above) is a favorite to get selected first on what is always an emotional evening where viewers will also learn the backstories of college stars as they embark on their pro careers.

Elizabeth Olsen stars in this limited series from writer David E. Kelley and director Lesli Linka Glatter which tells the story of Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife accused of murder in the 1980s. Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe and Jesse Plemons co-star in a tale of churchgoing couples in a small town where an extramarital affair leads to someone getting killed with an axe.

Sweet Tooth is back with Season 2 (all eight episodes are available today), which sees a deadly new wave of the Sick bearing down on humanity. Gus (Christian Convery) and his fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men, who are looking to consolidate power by finding a cure. To do so, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar) who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble.

