Corden’s Final ‘Late Late Show,’ NFL Draft, Elizabeth Olsen Is Accused Axe Murderer, ‘Sweet Tooth’ Returns
The Late Late Show with James Corden goes out with a bang as Corden welcomes his final two guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell. Earlier in the evening (10/9c, CBS) a Carpool Karaoke special features Tom Cruise, Adele and more. It’s a big night for football fans with the first round of the NFL Draft. Elizabeth Olsen stars as infamous accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery in true-life crime drama Love and Death, while Sweet Tooth returns for a second season.
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The multi-talented British host exits the show tonight after eight years to return home to the U.K. Expect a laughter-packed and emotional final show with guests Will Ferrell and Harry Styles. Earlier in the evening there is an hour-long special The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special (10/9c, CBS) which includes Adele taking the wheel for what is sure to be a riotous Carpool Karaoke. Plus, Tom Cruise performs musical theater as he teams up with Corden to take part in a number during “The Lion King” at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.
NFL Draft
All the drama, all the excitement from Round 1 of the NFL Draft, which is being held in Kansas City this year. ESPN and NFL Network are also broadcasting the draft which sees Carolina Panthers having the No. 1 pick (via a trade with the Chicago Bears). Alabama’s Bryce Young (above) is a favorite to get selected first on what is always an emotional evening where viewers will also learn the backstories of college stars as they embark on their pro careers.
Love and Death
Elizabeth Olsen stars in this limited series from writer David E. Kelley and director Lesli Linka Glatter which tells the story of Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife accused of murder in the 1980s. Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe and Jesse Plemons co-star in a tale of churchgoing couples in a small town where an extramarital affair leads to someone getting killed with an axe.
Sweet Tooth
Sweet Tooth is back with Season 2 (all eight episodes are available today), which sees a deadly new wave of the Sick bearing down on humanity. Gus (Christian Convery) and his fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men, who are looking to consolidate power by finding a cure. To do so, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar) who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (Streaming on Peacock): In this new series executive produced and hosted by Amy Poehler, three Swedes known as the “Death Cleaners” — an organizer, a designer and a psychologist — come to America to help people organize their homes and lives before it’s too late, in a delightful journey of laughter and hope.
- Firefly Lane (Streaming on Netflix): The drama’s final seven episodes drop today, holding the answer to what could possibly have ended the tightknit, 30-year friendship between Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke).
- Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK (Streaming on Hulu): George Stephanopoulos-produced documentary goes inside the Ku Klux Klan in northern Florida including undercover audio and video recordings.
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love (Streaming on Netflix): This rom-com stars Rachael Leigh Cook stars as a travel executive who tries to cure her broken heart by accepting an assignment to learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam, where she meets a handsome tour guide (Scott Ly).
- Young Sheldon (8/7c CBS): Sheldon (Iain Armitage) wants to search for life on other planets and Mandy (Emily Osment) answers Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) marriage proposal.
- Law & Order (8/7c, NBC): Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) and Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) investigate the murder of a family physician whose outspoken politician wife suspects she was the intended target.
- Swamp People (8/7c, History): In the season finale, it’s anyone’s game as alligator season approaches its last day, and team rivalry is on!
- 100 Days to Indy (9/8c, The CW) New six-part docuseries takes fans behind the scenes to chronicle NTT IndyCar Series stars from the start of the racing season up to the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.
- Call Me Kat (9:30/8:30c, Fox): Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) competitive side is brought to life at a cat show when local cat lover Val (guest star Margaret Cho) thinks Kat and her rescue cat have no chance of bringing home a trophy.
- The Patient (10/9c, FX): A thriller you may have missed last fall on sister streamer Hulu: In this limited series, therapist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) is held prisoner by an unbalanced patient (Domhnall Gleeson) who wants help curbing his murderous urges.