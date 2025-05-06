Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are reprising their roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David in an NCIS spinoff this fall, when the mothership will also be back for its 23rd. Sure, NCIS airs on CBS, while the new series will be streaming on Paramount+, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be some crossover, right?

“I can tell you because of the timeline — we are on a network production schedule and they are on a streaming much longer term, dates aren’t necessarily set yet, production dates — it was very difficult for us to do something like that where we were able to set something up for Tony & Ziva,” NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder told TV Insider while discussing the shocking Season 22 finale. “Now that it’s been shot, I would love to. I think that would be great.”

He continued. “I am speaking without authority to speak for the studio and network, how they would feel about that, but they tend to be very pro-crossover stuff. So now that we actually have some stuff in the can, we definitely want to take a look at that. It’d be fun, it’d be good for them, I’m sure fun for the audiences. There’s no reason to not do it unless there’s a reason to not do it that I’m not aware of. But like I said, I’m just speaking for me as the writer of this show and you’re asking a question that involves a supervisor above me to adjudicate us. But I will tell you, I talk to Michael a lot. We’ve talked about Tony and Ziva over the years a lot, and I can tell you all the pieces are in play for something like that to happen.”

Both Weatherly and de Pablo have appeared on NCIS since exiting as series regulars. He returned for the episode paying tribute to Ducky following David McCallum‘s death, and she showed up to bring Ziva back from the dead then head off to reunite with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

Now, their new spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, premiering this fall, picks up with the two raising their daughter, together. (The trailer, however, shows that their personal relationship is complicated, to say the least.) When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

NCIS, Season 23, TBA, CBS

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Fall 2025, Paramount+