Say it isn’t so! Based on the NCIS: Tony & Ziva trailer, the titular characters aren’t together.

The new, 10-episode spinoff featuring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their NCIS roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David will premiere this fall on Paramount+, and during the Season 22 finale of the mothership on CBS, the official trailer debuted. It begins with Ziva seemingly in therapy, and what she’s saying (and not saying) certainly makes it seem like the couple isn’t together.

Ziva and Tali couldn’t be better, business is booming, and Tony is “not bad,” Ziva says after a long pause. What’s made them on again and off again? “On again, maybe again, kind of again, and where we are now” is how Ziva describes them. But when Tali is in danger, the two immediately work together just like they used to.

“Someone I trust did this. I don’t know how they targeted Tali,” Tony tells Ziva, and when she wonders what they’re going to do, he asks, “I haven’t been here in a while. Do you still keep all that deadly stuff in your cookie jars?” Their relationship does seem very much undefined, given Tony telling Ziva sweetly, “Tali couldn’t ask for a better mother, and I couldn’t ask for a better … safe house roomie.”

At one point, there’s going to need to be a bit of a reversal. “So what we’re depending on to save all of these lives is me being charmingly persuasive and you kicking ass?” Ziva asks. “Not ideal, but here we are,” Tony replies.

Watch the full trailer above for much more, including clips of the maybe couple together, Ziva fighting in what looks like a wedding dress, and a conversation about Tony in therapy.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then — and where we find them in the new spinoff — Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

Joining de Pablo and Weatherly in the NCIS: Tony & Ziva cast are Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Julian Ovenden, Nassima Benchicou, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Terence Maynard, and James D’Arcy.

John McNamara serves as showrunner. Joining him as executive producers are de Pablo, Weatherly, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas.

What do you think of the trailer? What are you hoping to see in the series? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Series Premiere, Fall 2025, Paramount+