Is the team really about to be saying goodbye to one of its own? One of the agents did accept a job offer that would take her across the country in the NCIS Season 21 finale, but we can’t help but expect something to change that when the drama returns in the fall.

But that wasn’t the only question we were left with as we look ahead to Season 22. NCIS finally has an onscreen couple (versus it taking one of a pair to leave for something to happen or be revealed) with Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), but that relationship may very well be over. And Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) appears to have something quite mysterious in his past that has come up again, due to his near-death experience in the finale.

Below, we take a look at those and more loose threads ahead of the NCIS Season 22. Let us know what you need answered when the drama returns in the fall in the comments section, below.