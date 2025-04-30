Parker (Gary Cole) is coming face-to-face with his longtime nemesis, Carla Marino (Rebecca De Mornay), in the NCIS Season 22 finale, and CBS has released photos offering a look at just that.

In “Nexus,” airing on Monday, May 5, as NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future. The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at the aforementioned face-to-face for Parker and Carla, Kasie (Diona Reasonover) possibly delivering good news to McGee (Sean Murray) in her lab, Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law) interrogating someone and in the field, and more.

The penultimate episode of Season 22 aired on Monday, April 28, and it ended with Deputy Director Laroche (Seamus Dever), whom McGee has been certain all season is dirty and the Nexus mole, caught, only to reveal that there’s more to what’s going on than the team knows. It’s not about money, he said. “It’s time you know the truth,” he said.

In the finale, “team dynamics are going to be challenged because we may not have the leadership that we’re used to,” Reasonover teased to TV Insider in March. “I know the fans have really been kind of craving a little bit more long-form storytelling. You’re going to get it. This season ends with some of those longer story arcs that you have been hoping for, so we’re going to satisfy a lot of people, I think.”

Check out the “Nexus” photos below, then head to the comments section to let us know your theories for the NCIS Season 22 finale.

NCIS, Season 22 Finale, Monday, May 5, 9/8c, CBS