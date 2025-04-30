‘NCIS’ Season 22 Finale: Parker vs. Carla Marino — and an Uneasy Alliance (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'NCIS' Season 22 Finale 'Nexus'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

NCIS

 More

Parker (Gary Cole) is coming face-to-face with his longtime nemesis, Carla Marino (Rebecca De Mornay), in the NCIS Season 22 finale, and CBS has released photos offering a look at just that.

In “Nexus,” airing on Monday, May 5, as NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future. The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at the aforementioned face-to-face for Parker and Carla, Kasie (Diona Reasonover) possibly delivering good news to McGee (Sean Murray) in her lab, Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law) interrogating someone and in the field, and more.

The penultimate episode of Season 22 aired on Monday, April 28, and it ended with Deputy Director Laroche (Seamus Dever), whom McGee has been certain all season is dirty and the Nexus mole, caught, only to reveal that there’s more to what’s going on than the team knows. It’s not about money, he said. “It’s time you know the truth,” he said.

In the finale, “team dynamics are going to be challenged because we may not have the leadership that we’re used to,” Reasonover teased to TV Insider in March. “I know the fans have really been kind of craving a little bit more long-form storytelling. You’re going to get it. This season ends with some of those longer story arcs that you have been hoping for, so we’re going to satisfy a lot of people, I think.”

'NCIS' Will Return for Season 23 on CBS
Related

'NCIS' Will Return for Season 23 on CBS

Check out the “Nexus” photos below, then head to the comments section to let us know your theories for the NCIS Season 22 finale.

NCIS, Season 22 Finale, Monday, May 5, 9/8c, CBS

Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines and Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

What has Kasie (Diona Reasonover) and McGee (Sean Murray) smiling?

Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Kasie

Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

McGee in the field

Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres and Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

There’s no way that Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law) found anything good in this place

Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

What does Carla know?

Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres and Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Who are they interrogating?

Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino., and Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Parker (Gary Cole) can’t be happy about working with Carla (Rebecca De Mornay)

Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, and Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Those are the looks of three members of NCIS who don’t trust the person in front of them

Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres and Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

What’s on Torres’ phone?

NCIS




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
CBS 2024-2025 Ratings: Which Canceled Shows Are Among the Most-Watched?
Elisabeth Moss as June and Max Minghella as Nick in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 Episode 6, 'Surprise'
2
Max Minghella Explains Nick Bombshell Cliffhanger in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Whoopi Goldberg on The View
3
‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Says Why Trump’s First 100 Days Feels Like ‘100 Years’
4
Patrick Keleher Reveals ‘The Rookie’ Deleted Scene From Seth’s Return
Sam Elliott on Landman
5
Sam Elliott Joins ‘Landman’ Season 2: Plus, More Show Updates