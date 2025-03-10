Zane Holtz is back as Special Agent Sawyer in the March 24 episode of NCIS.

In “Moonlit,” CBS teases, a Navy Lieutenant’s death reveals ties to Special Agent Sawyer, and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law) uncover a murder linked to a wealthy family. Check out the photos below for a further look at this storyline. (Holtz previously appeared as Sawyer in episodes in Seasons 18, 19, and 20.)

This episode will also see Parker (Gary Cole) discover a shocking connection between his mother’s death and Lily, the young girl he’s been hallucinating since the Season 21 finale. The last time she appeared, he hallucinated she left him a note reading, “You can’t tell anyone.” And when Parker first saw Lily, he also saw his mother, though he’s not ready to talk about her just yet.

“We all have family lore that gets passed down to us by our elders. And what is going to trigger Parker is he’s going to go dig into some family lore and find out it’s not what he had been told, that he has a memory of events, and then there were the events that his father [Francis X. McCarthy] told him, and then there are the events that actually happened,” executive producer Steven D. Binder told TV Insider in December 2024. “We’re going to see Parker’s father again. Parker’s going to get a chance to go question his father about this and realize that what his life — or some life history that he thought was real is not actually his history.”

He also promised that, “Every time we go back to the storyline … we’re going to take it to a new and interesting place every single time. We’re not going to draw anything out. We’re going to take you through this and get you to the place where we’re going. But it’s a really interesting sort of messed up history that Parker has and that we don’t want to blow all in one episode.” Sounds like we’re going to start to get some answers.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS