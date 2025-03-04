Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

Long-time fans will not want to miss an upcoming NCIS episode.

When TV Insider caught up with Brian Dietzen (who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer) about the latest episode, we had to find out if there will be any returning characters popping up in the rest of Season 22.

“There are,” he told us. “In fact, I just worked with one, and I’m not allowed to tell you, but I’ll tell you it’s someone from NCIS‘s past, and it’s going to be fantastic, and I think people are really going to lose their s**t.” Oh, we cannot wait to see that!

We, of course, had to bring up the fact that there is a new NCIS spinoff featuring two past cast members, Michael Weatherly and Cote De Pablo reprising their roles as Tony and Ziva. “That guy and that gal whom I love so much,” Dietzen said with a laugh.

He shared that he’d been texting with Weatherly and they’d just finished filming in the Canary Islands and shooting in Budapest. “I was like, similar to Santa Clarita, but maybe a little more extravagant,” Dietzen joked before praising those working on NCIS: Tony & Ziva, including showrunner John McNamara. “From what I hear, they had an absolutely wonderful time and I cannot wait to see it. And if Jimmy were able to pop up on the screen there, I would love for it to happen, but I’m afraid to say it’s not going to happen in their first season.”

As NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder told us in December, when it comes to bringing back characters, “With a long-running show, we think in longer terms than we might normally; if we were wondering if we were going to come back, all these things would be happening in the next five episodes, but we’re thinking a little longer. So if not this season, the next.”

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS