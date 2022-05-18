‘NCIS’ Season 19 Finale Preview: Parker Is Framed for Murder (VIDEO)

Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) is going to have to rely on the team he just started to lead this season to get him out of a serious jam in the NCIS Season 19 finale.

In “Birds of a Feather,” Parker is framed for murder, and the team puts their jobs and lives on the line to buy time and uncover the truth. (But hey, it’s not the first time one of the team has been framed: Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo was in Season 3.) As the promo (below) shows, this episode will also be bringing in Parker’s ex-wife, Vivian Kolchak (Teri Polo), once an FBI agent, now paranormal investigator for the Department of Defense. (She’ll be back in Season 20).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“There’s a lot about Parker we don’t know,” Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) notes. “We need you to come with us back to NCIS, as a murder suspect,” Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) says, presumably to Parker.

As executive producer Steven D. Binder previously told TV Insider, it’s better for the person behind this for “Parker [to be] disgraced rather than killed. When he feels the system is being used against him, he’s going to do what he’s going to do. We push things pretty far.”

See Also Brian Dietzen Offers Hope for Palmer & Knight on 'NCIS' 'The history of NCIS, it's filled with some tragic love stories that have been really beautiful and iconic,' the star notes.

Scroll down to check out the photos, including of Polo and David McCallum back again as Ducky.

NCIS, Season 19 Finale, Monday, May 23, 9/8c, CBS