‘NCIS’ Season 19 Finale Preview: Parker Is Framed for Murder (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) is going to have to rely on the team he just started to lead this season to get him out of a serious jam in the NCIS Season 19 finale.

In “Birds of a Feather,” Parker is framed for murder, and the team puts their jobs and lives on the line to buy time and uncover the truth. (But hey, it’s not the first time one of the team has been framed: Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo was in Season 3.) As the promo (below) shows, this episode will also be bringing in Parker’s ex-wife, Vivian Kolchak (Teri Polo), once an FBI agent, now paranormal investigator for the Department of Defense. (She’ll be back in Season 20).

“There’s a lot about Parker we don’t know,” Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) notes. “We need you to come with us back to NCIS, as a murder suspect,” Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) says, presumably to Parker.

As executive producer Steven D. Binder previously told TV Insider, it’s better for the person behind this for “Parker [to be] disgraced rather than killed. When he feels the system is being used against him, he’s going to do what he’s going to do. We push things pretty far.”

Scroll down to check out the photos, including of Polo and David McCallum back again as Ducky.

NCIS, Season 19 Finale, Monday, May 23, 9/8c, CBS

Gary Cole as Special Agent Alden Parker in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

Parker’s (Gary Cole) in trouble.

Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee and Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

McGee (Sean Murray) and Knight (Katrina Law)

Gary Cole as Special Agent Alden Parker and Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

Parker and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama)

Brian Dietzen, David McCallum, Katrina Law, Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

Palmer (Brian Dietzen), Ducky (David McCallum), Knight, Torres, and McGee

Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines, Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, and David McCallum as Dr. Donald
Michael Yarish/CBS

Kasie (Diona Reasonover), Palmer, and Ducky

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

NCIS‘ newest couple?

Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee and David McCallum as Dr. Donald
Robert Voets/CBS

What are McGee and Ducky reading?

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, and Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

Torres, McGee, and Knight

Teri Polo as Vivian Kolchak in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

Parker’s ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo)

