‘NCIS’: Vance’s Daughter Works a Case With the Team (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Naomi Grace as Kayla Vance, Gary Cole as Alden Parker in NCIS
Courtesy of CBS Entertainment/CBS

The NCIS team is getting help from a recent trainee in the March 7 episode — and we’re not surprised it looks like that will bring Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) into the field for the case.

In “First Steps,” during the investigation of the death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon, the team must bring in Vance’s daughter, Kayla (Naomi Grace, in her fourth episode in the role), to help with a highly dangerous mission. (Before Grace, Kayla was played by China Anne McClain and Kiara Muhammad.) As the photos released show, she’ll be with them for many steps of the case, including the crime scene (with the body). But why do they need help from a recent trainee?

'NCIS': Can Meredith Eaton's Carol Wilson Save Palmer & Kasie? (PHOTOS)See Also

'NCIS': Can Meredith Eaton's Carol Wilson Save Palmer & Kasie? (PHOTOS)

Remember when Victoria Palmer was a baby?

As you’ll recall, it was in “Fight or Flight” that we learned of Kayla training for the agency. Vance had been updating General Clark (Montae Russell) on the case when it came up. “”Yeah, my daughter began her training at FLETC last week. How did you hear about that?” Vance asked. “If you can, try and keep that on the DL please.” He made sure Alden Parker (Gary Cole), in the room at the time, knew he was to do so as well.

Scroll down for a look at the photos from “First Steps.”

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

Naomi Grace as Kayla Vance in NCIS
Courtesy of CBS Entertainment/CBS

Kayla Vance (Naomi Grace)

Naomi Grace as Kayla Vance, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres in NCIS

Kayla, Alden Parker (Gary Cole), Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama)

Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Naomi Grace as Kayla Vance, and Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres in NCIS
Courtesy of CBS Entertainment/CBS

Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), Kayla, and Torres

Naomi Grace as Kayla Vance, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres in NCIS
Courtesy of CBS Entertainment/CBS

Does Torres have any advice for Kayla?

Gary Cole as Alden Parker in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

Parker

Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) is out in the field!

Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Ronald Auguste as Isaac in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

How is Isaac (guest star Ronald Auguste) connected to the case?

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

“Don’t move.”

NCIS - CBS

NCIS where to stream

NCIS

Rocky Carroll