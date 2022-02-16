‘NCIS’: Vance’s Daughter Works a Case With the Team (PHOTOS)

The NCIS team is getting help from a recent trainee in the March 7 episode — and we’re not surprised it looks like that will bring Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) into the field for the case.

In “First Steps,” during the investigation of the death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon, the team must bring in Vance’s daughter, Kayla (Naomi Grace, in her fourth episode in the role), to help with a highly dangerous mission. (Before Grace, Kayla was played by China Anne McClain and Kiara Muhammad.) As the photos released show, she’ll be with them for many steps of the case, including the crime scene (with the body). But why do they need help from a recent trainee?

As you’ll recall, it was in “Fight or Flight” that we learned of Kayla training for the agency. Vance had been updating General Clark (Montae Russell) on the case when it came up. “”Yeah, my daughter began her training at FLETC last week. How did you hear about that?” Vance asked. “If you can, try and keep that on the DL please.” He made sure Alden Parker (Gary Cole), in the room at the time, knew he was to do so as well.

Scroll down for a look at the photos from “First Steps.”

