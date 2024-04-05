21 Saddest Character Deaths on ‘NCIS’

Investigating major crimes for the NCIS is a dangerous business. So is being a major character on a long-running military crime procedural.

Over NCIS’s 20 years on the air, more than a few agents have met their end in the pursuit of justice. Whether the cause was a hail of gunfire, the explosion of a terrorist’s bomb or a serial killer’s knife, the loss of each person on this list (which also includes beloved family members) was felt keenly by the NCIS team.

Here are 21 characters whose deaths broke our hearts and whose time on the hit series deserves to be remembered. — Dylan Ford

