‘NCIS: Origins’ Midseason Premiere: What’s Next for Newlyweds Gibbs & Diane? (PHOTOS)

“Wise men say, only fools rush in …” Well, let’s just say that knowing what we know about Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Diane’s (Kathleen Kenny) future — she’s his second ex-wife on NCIS — that we’re not too surprised about the title for the episode of the prequel following the couple eloping in Las Vegas.

CBS has released details and photos from the NCIS: Origins midseason premiere on Tuesday, March 3. Titled “Fools Rush In,” the network teases: “As the team discovers Gibbs’ drunken Vegas elopement with Diane, the newlyweds contemplate their future. Also, the team investigates a fatal movie theater bombing with a connection to the Pruitt compound, where Franks’ [Kyle Schmid] brother Mason (guest star Philip Winchester) is staying.”

The photos focus on the case, but there is one of Gibbs and Diane together. Check them all out below.

Knowing what we know about the couple, well, it feels almost like the beginning of the end.

“We know they don’t stay together, but there is some wiggle room with how long they’re together,” executive producer Gina Lucita Monreal told TV Insider after the fall finale. “There’s some disagreement in canon about when they break up, so we’re trying to, I guess, tell this story in the most interesting way for the characters that we’re seeing on screen right now while still adhering to canon. So I think there will still be some surprises in the Gibbs Diane relationship.”

As for reactions to the wedding, especially Lala’s (Mariel Molino), given what could have been (maybe still could be?) between her and Gibbs, Monreal teased, “She definitely has a reaction. Everybody has a reaction. It’s huge news. As we know, gossip spreads like wildfire in that place. It is because it’s a family. It’s just because everybody cares and loves each other. So there will be a big reaction from our team, including Lala.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from the midseason return, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in the comments section.