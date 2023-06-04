7 Questions We Still Have After ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale

NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped its 14-season run on CBS with a finale all about what the title suggested: new beginnings. But that being said, not everything was wrapped up in a nice little bow.

After all, the last scene of the finale featured two of the agents reuniting with a former team member and her recruits for a mission to rescue one of their own. A couple multi-episode arcs were left unresolved. Agents had started to look to the future in the final episodes, and it’s possible not everyone stays with NCIS in the future. One is even going to be recurring on another show in the NCIS franchise next season.

With that in mind, below, we take a look at the burning questions we still have after 14 seasons and more than 300 episodes of NCIS: LA.