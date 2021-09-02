Hetty Is Back — With Secrets — in the ‘NCIS: LA’ Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) is back at the Office of Special Projects when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 begins, and as the first details for the premiere, “Subject 17,” tell us, some things haven’t changed — namely, she’s still keeping things from the team. But will Callen (Chris O’Donnell) be able to get any answers out of her? It sure looks like he’s going to try in the photos.

“While Callen suspects Hetty of keeping secrets about his past and Joelle [Elizabeth Bogush] surfaces in her quest to capture Katya, NCIS must track down an informant whose life is in danger,” CBS teases. “Also, Kensi [Daniela Ruah] and Deeks [Eric Christian Olsen] work to expand their family.”

As you’ll recall, they decided to have a baby last season but it wasn’t an easy road. By the end of the season, they decided to stop trying and putting more pressure on Kensi (who’s also dealing with serial killer David Kessler, played by executive producer and writer Frank Military, out there and targeting her) and have even spoken about adoption as a possibility.

Also seen in the images below is Gerald McRaney (upped to series regular) as Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride, and we can’t wait to see what’s coming up between him and Hetty. After all, as executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider, “They’re both very smart and very stubborn, so it makes for a fun and volatile dynamic. Kilbride outranks Hetty, but he does respect her, even if he disagrees with her methodology and [sometimes] questions the cost of her successes.”

Scroll down for a look at “Subject 17.”

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 13 Premiere, Sunday, October 10, 9/8c, CBS