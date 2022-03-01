‘NCIS: LA’: Kensi & Deeks Take the Next Step in Becoming Foster Parents (PHOTOS)

It’s sounding more and more like we’re going to see Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and Investigator Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) as parents in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13.

It’s been quite the journey for the couple, from talking about having kids to arguing about having kids to deciding to have kids to struggling to get pregnant. They then began looking into adoption and fostering, and it did seem like they met a young girl, Rosa (Natalia Del Riego), who could lead to them doing the latter in “A Land of Wolves.” Kensi protected her on an undercover assignment, admitting “I want to be” a mother but “just haven’t been that lucky.” Rosa was then going to be processed at a federal intake facility and assigned to a case officer, but if they couldn’t find any relatives in the U.S., she might need foster parents. “Whatever happens, we can’t let her get sent back,” Kensi insisted. “She’s got nowhere to go, she’s got no one to take care of her.” Deeks promised they’d stay on top of it.

And now we know that the March 20 episode, “Murmuration,” will see them “begin to prepare for their foster inspection,” according to the logline. (As for the case, the team investigates an unidentified aircraft that flies into U.S. airspace and crashes into a Navy plane.)

Check out the photo above and scroll down for a look at Densi being sweet and happy, the case, and more.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS