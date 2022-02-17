Peter Cambor Returns to ‘NCIS: LA’ — What Brings Nate Back? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Gerald McRaney as Kilbride, Peter Cambor as Nate in NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS

Peter Cambor is back on NCIS: Los Angeles! But why has Operational Psychologist Nate Getz returned?

In the March 13 episode, “All the Little Things,” CBS teases, he “meets with Admiral Kilbride [Gerald McRaney] and learns about the CIA project from the ’70s and ’80s involving children.” So might Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) be the reason Nate’s back now?

As you’ll recall, this season began with Callen digging into his past, breaking into Hetty Lange’s (Linda Hunt) files and finding one on Subject 17, who sounded a lot like him. He, like other foster kids, were put through cognitive tests, psychologically profiled and screened, like a junior version of the CIA’s selection process. Did Hetty run that program and know Callen much longer than he thought? She confirmed he was Subject 17. A flashback at the end of the premiere showed a younger Callen watching something on a projector, while he read his file: “The subject shows an exceptional memory. Given the proper opportunity and education, there’s no telling what he could achieve.”

'NCIS: LA': Are Kensi & Deeks Taking the First Step to Parenthood?See Also

'NCIS: LA': Are Kensi & Deeks Taking the First Step to Parenthood?

It's been six seasons since the couple first started talking about kids.

When NCIS: LA premiered, Cambor was a series regular before he left in Season 2. He has since returned for quite a few guest spots, with his last coming in Season 8’s “Old Tricks.”

As for the case in this episode, when a newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and Investigator Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) look for a mother onboard a Navy ship before she dies of complications.

Scroll down for a look at “All the Little Things.”

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS

Chris O'Donnell as Callen in NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS

Who’s on the phone?

Eric Christian Olsen as Deeks, Daniela Ruah as Kensi in NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS

Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah)

Eric Christian Olsen as Deeks, Daniela Ruah as Kensi in NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS

This doesn’t look like a great place to get work done…

Medalion Rahimi as Fatima, Gerald McRaney as Kilbride in NCIS: Los Angeles
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Fatima (Medalion Rahimi) and Kilbride (Gerald McRaney)

Bar Paly as Anna, Chris O'Donnell as Callen in NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS

A nice walk on the beach?

Daniela Ruah as Kensi, Eric Christian Olsen as Deeks in NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS

What does this guy know?

Peter Cambor as Nate Getz in NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS

Peter Cambor returns as Nate Getz!

Caleb Castille as Rountree in NCIS: Los Angeles
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Rountree (Caleb Castille)

Peter Cambor as Nate in NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS

What does Nate know?

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles where to stream

NCIS: Los Angeles

Chris O'Donnell

Daniela Ruah

Eric Christian Olsen

Gerald McRaney