‘NCIS: Hawaii’: Get to Know Jane Tennant’s Team (PHOTOS)

NCIS: Hawai’i features the first female lead in the franchise: Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant, the first female boss at the Pearl Harbor office.

In her position, she’s in charge of 40 agents, but she’ll still be going out into the field. Jane “doesn’t bark orders and sit at her desk,” Lachey says. “She gets her hands dirty.” And she has a few key agents you’ll want to pay attention to when the drama premieres on September 20 (following the return of NCIS, on a new night) — especially if you like your law enforcement mixed with a little romance.

“We might find some romantic entanglements” among the team, executive producer Christopher Silber teases.

Meet the key players who work for Jane below.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Series Premiere, Monday, September 20, 10/9c, CBS