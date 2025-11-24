‘NCIS’ Holiday Episode Photos: McGee & Torres Get in Festive Spirit

'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 9 'Heaven and Nature'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Get ready to celebrate the holidays with NCIS. Like usual, the CBS procedural drama will be airing a holiday episode this December, and the team’s all ready for the occasion in the photos the network has already released from it.

The Tuesday, December 16, episode, titled “Heaven and Nature,” will see McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) trying to recover a stolen truck filled with toys for the Navy’s annual Christmas drive. The photos, which you can check out in full below, offer a look at just that, with the two also dressed for the time of the year, one more than the other.

Also in this episode, the truth about Parker’s (Gary Cole) mother is finally revealed; something’s off about her death from his childhood. In the latest episode, “Page-Turner,” Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Kasie (Diona Reasonover) realized they can no longer keep what details they have been from Parker because his mother’s injuries aren’t consistent with a car crash.

“I think it’s a catch-22 for him because they kind of walk on eggshells about stuff and how much they want to reveal and how soon they want to reveal it. I would be honest and say that Parker is not somebody that has a long fuse,” Cole told us in November. “He gets irritated pretty quickly, and so that’s why they hold back things. But then there comes a point where they can’t. But then one of the things that irritates him is to not have information.”

Plus, Knight (Katrina Law) is given her first NCIS: Elite mission, which involves tracking down a former member of the team.

“It’s going to blow up in her face in a really emotionally charged way, hopefully,” executive producer Steven D. Binder told us ahead of the season of his hopes for Knight’s arc to fit the “NCIS on fire” scene. Let’s see if that does happen with this.

Scroll down to check out the photos, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in this episode in the comments section below.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Lanisa Renee Frederick as Diana Roday — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 9
Sonja Flemming/CBS

McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama)

Adam Ferrara as , Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, and Lanisa Renee Frederick as Diana Roday — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 9
Sonja Flemming/CBS

McGee and Torres at the Christmas drive

Adam Ferrara as Sammy Craig — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 9
Sonja Flemming/CBS

What happened to him (guest star Adam Ferrara)?!

Adam Ferrara as Sammy Craig, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, and Sean Murray as Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 9
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Torres and McGee get details about the case

Lanisa Renee Frederick as Diana Roday — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 9
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Lanisa Renee Frederick guest stars as Diana Roday

Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 9
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Torres is looking serious

Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres and Lanisa Renee Frederick as Diana Roday — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 9
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Looks like things will end well

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 9
Sonja Flemming/CBS

McGee’s in the festive spirit

Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 9
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Saint Nick Torres

