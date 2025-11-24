Get ready to celebrate the holidays with NCIS. Like usual, the CBS procedural drama will be airing a holiday episode this December, and the team’s all ready for the occasion in the photos the network has already released from it.

The Tuesday, December 16, episode, titled “Heaven and Nature,” will see McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) trying to recover a stolen truck filled with toys for the Navy’s annual Christmas drive. The photos, which you can check out in full below, offer a look at just that, with the two also dressed for the time of the year, one more than the other.

Also in this episode, the truth about Parker’s (Gary Cole) mother is finally revealed; something’s off about her death from his childhood. In the latest episode, “Page-Turner,” Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Kasie (Diona Reasonover) realized they can no longer keep what details they have been from Parker because his mother’s injuries aren’t consistent with a car crash.

“I think it’s a catch-22 for him because they kind of walk on eggshells about stuff and how much they want to reveal and how soon they want to reveal it. I would be honest and say that Parker is not somebody that has a long fuse,” Cole told us in November. “He gets irritated pretty quickly, and so that’s why they hold back things. But then there comes a point where they can’t. But then one of the things that irritates him is to not have information.”

Plus, Knight (Katrina Law) is given her first NCIS: Elite mission, which involves tracking down a former member of the team.

“It’s going to blow up in her face in a really emotionally charged way, hopefully,” executive producer Steven D. Binder told us ahead of the season of his hopes for Knight’s arc to fit the “NCIS on fire” scene. Let’s see if that does happen with this.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS