‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Series Release Date Set — See Donald Glover & Maya Erskine’s Married Spies (PHOTOS)

Atlanta creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane have reimagined the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith into a series for Prime Video. The new rendition stars Glover and Pen15‘s Maya Erskine as married spies Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Prime Video has released the first photos of the stars in the show in addition to announcing the Mrs. & Mrs. Smith release date.

The series will debut with all eight episodes on Friday, February 2 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Glover told Entertainment Weekly that after finally watching the 2005 blockbuster a few years ago, he didn’t “understand it.” “I mean, I get why it’s iconic because of the people starring in it — it’s just two gorgeous people in this situation,” he explained. “But the story I didn’t quite understand. I called my brother and he was like, ‘This is just a great date movie. It’s boys vs. girls. What else do you want?'”

He saw an opportunity to dive deeper into the questions about marriage the film asks, and a series gives ample time to unpack every nook and cranny. In this new version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Glover said he hopes people have a big reaction to the series, whether that response be good or bad. “It’s definitely going to be different for a lot of people, which I think is good,” he said. “You can always go back and watch the old one, but this one gives you a different feeling. People are definitely going to be shocked. I just know how much people love the other one, so if everybody’s like, ‘Eh,’ we didn’t do a good job. I hope some people are like, ‘This is better than the original,’ and some people are like, ‘This is far worse.'”

Erskine said her Jane Smith “couldn’t be further from” Jolie’s character. “I tend to play characters that feel like rejects of society, and my Jane felt like it was the reject version of Angelina Jolie,” she shared. “It wouldn’t ever be her. It could never be.”

See Glover and Erskine heat up the screen in the first photos from Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith below.

