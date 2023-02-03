The 9 Most Romantic Crime Procedural Drama Episodes

When you think of crime procedural dramas, chances are the first thing that pops in your head is not romance. But that doesn’t mean that they can’t have some of the best relationships on TV! What better way to get ready for Valentine’s Day than finding love where you might not expect to find it: amidst crime.

Now, due to the nature of the genre, episodes don’t tend to focus too much on the personal lives of the law enforcement officers. But even just a few scenes or a big moment can lead to you remembering or loving an episode because of a development made for a favorite couple. In some cases, it’s the more obvious, such as a couple finally getting together (such as on NCIS: Los Angles and Castle) or sharing a first kiss (The Rookie and, with a twist, Bones). But sometimes it’s the little things, like what could have been (NCIS).

Below, we take a look at those and more of the most romantic episodes in crime procedurals (in alphabetical order by show).