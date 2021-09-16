‘Midnight Mass’: A Guide to the Residents of Crockett Island (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Midnight Mass cast Netflix Rahul Kohli Kate Siegel Zach Gilford
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Mike Flanagan‘s Netflix universe is expanding with the addition of new series Midnight Mass, his third following 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House and 2020’s The Haunting of Bly Manor.

While Midnight Mass isn’t part of The Haunting universe, plenty of familiar faces return to the mix for this fresh tale including Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish, and Henry Thomas. As with any of these scary-good shows, Midnight Mass‘s details are being kept under wraps until the series launches, but we’re offering a little insight into the key players of the dramatic horror series.

Below, get a brief introduction to the characters bringing Flanagan’s latest spooky story to life, and stay tuned for the arrival of Midnight Mass on Netflix this fall.

Midnight Mass, Series Premiere, Friday, September 24, Netflix

Midnight Mass Riley Flynn
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford)

After a long time away from home, Riley Flynn (Gilford) returns to the island is met with mixed welcomes his fellow residents. As he deals with demons from his past, Riley also encounters strong and evolving religious fervor in tow.

Midnight Mass Kate Siegel as Erin Greene
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Erin Greene (Kate Siegel)

Siegel remains a key player within the Mike Flanagan Netflix universe with her role as Erin Greene in Midnight Mass. Erin serves as the island’s local school teacher.

Midnight Mass Kristin Lehman Henry Thomas as Annie and Ed Flynn
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Annie & Ed Flynn (Kristin Lehman & Henry Thomas)

Riley’s parents, Annie and Ed Flynn (Lehmanand Thomas), are hard-working residents who frequently and dutifully attend mass at the local church. They encourage their newly-returned son to do the same.

Midnight Mass Father Paul Hamish Linklater Netflix
Courtesy of Netflix

Father Paul (Hamish Linklater)

Linklater takes on the role of Father Paul, a mysterious new priest who reignites a religious fervor among Crockett Island’s residents.

Midnight Mass Leeza Annarah Cymone
Netflix

Leeza (Annarah Cymone)

Leeza (Cymone), a young parishioner and resident of Crockett Island, experiences a miracle during mass with Father Paul when her ability to walk is seemingly restored.

Midnight Mass Dr. Sarah Gunning Annabeth Gish
Netflix

Dr. Sarah Gunning (Annabeth Gish)

As the island’s resident doctor, Sarah (Gish) plays a crucial role in caring for its inhabitants. This role also marks the actress’ latest collaboration with Flanagan since 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House.

Midnight Mass Sheriff Hassan Rahul Kohli
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Sheriff Hassan (Rahul Kohli)

Fresh off his run as chef Owen in The Haunting of Bly Manor, Kohli returns to collaborate with Flanagan in the role of Sheriff Hassan. He’s the go-to guy for any complaints or concerns of the island’s residents.

Midnight Mass Bev Keane Samantha Sloyan
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Bev Keane (Samantha Sloyan)

Another returning member of the Flanagan Netflix universe, Sloyan (who previously appeared in Hill House), takes on the overtly devout Bev Keane in Midnight Mass. A right-hand of sorts to Father Paul, she’s what you’d call “a true believer.”

