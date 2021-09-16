‘Midnight Mass’: A Guide to the Residents of Crockett Island (PHOTOS)

Mike Flanagan‘s Netflix universe is expanding with the addition of new series Midnight Mass, his third following 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House and 2020’s The Haunting of Bly Manor.

While Midnight Mass isn’t part of The Haunting universe, plenty of familiar faces return to the mix for this fresh tale including Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish, and Henry Thomas. As with any of these scary-good shows, Midnight Mass‘s details are being kept under wraps until the series launches, but we’re offering a little insight into the key players of the dramatic horror series.

Below, get a brief introduction to the characters bringing Flanagan’s latest spooky story to life, and stay tuned for the arrival of Midnight Mass on Netflix this fall.

Midnight Mass, Series Premiere, Friday, September 24, Netflix