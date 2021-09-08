‘Midnight Mass’ Trailer: A Dark Past & New Priest Plague Crockett Island (VIDEO)

Netflix is giving viewers a deeper look at Mike Flanagan‘s Midnight Mass ahead of its September 24 premiere with a brand new trailer.

The first look teases plenty of Flanagan’s hallmark horror elements as the story tracks Riley Flynn’s (Zach Gilford) return to the small isolated community known as Crockett Island. He is welcomed back with mixed reactions in the trailer, below, as he grapples with a dark event from his past.

While the town readjusts to Riley’s presence, his return coincides with the arrival of the charismatic priest, Father Paul (Hamish Linklater). But there’s something seemingly insidious about the religious figure who makes way for several perplexing miracles, one of which is willing a paralyzed girl to gain full mobility during one of his services.

The events reignite a religious fervor within the community begging viewers to ask the question of whether or not these miracles come at a price. Hailing from Flanagan, who is responsible for other spooky series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass also welcomes back several familiar faces.

Also starring in the series are stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Alex Essoe, Robert Longstreet, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Annarah Cymone, Kristin Lehman, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, and Michael Trucco.

Catch the riveting trailer set to the tune of Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know,” below, and don’t miss Midnight Mass‘s arrival on Netflix this September.

Midnight Mass, Series Premiere, Friday, September 24, Netflix