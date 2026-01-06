From Gale Brophy‘s “Book of Legacy” to the underlying fear of being “blacklisted,” it’s clear that social-climbing in Palm Beach society is not for the faint of heart.

Following the premiere of Members Only: Palm Beach, TV Insider sat down with the series’s leading ladies, Hilary Musser, Taja Abitbol, Rosalyn Yellin, Ro-mina Ustayev, and Maria Cozamanis, to find out the answer to Season 1’s most pressing question: Who is the true queen of Palm Beach?

“Tradition is ingrained in Palm Beach society, and there’s always going to be hierarchy. It just happens to be a culture here in Palm Beach. That’s the allure of Palm Beach,” Maria said. While some of the ladies were quick to rank their fellow castmates, giving their honest hot takes on where each stands on the social ladder, others argued that their status is constantly changing. At the same time, one cast member went as far as to say that talking about social standing at all is taboo. She told TV Insider, “Candidly, if you have class, you don’t talk about a social ladder.”

Buckle in and scroll to find out what each Members Only star had to say about who’s on top, and where they rank on the social ladder.

Members Only: Palm Beach, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix