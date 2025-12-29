Robin Roberts Relives 2025, ‘Midsomer Murders’ Finale, Maine Cabin Masters, a Real-Life Palm Royale

ABC News

The Year: 2025

Special 8/7c

Whether you consider it the best or worst of years, 2025 was one to remember. In a two-hour special, Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts gathers a team of ABC News anchors, correspondents, and hosts to relive the highs and lows, from natural catastrophes including the California wildfires and Texas floods to the Labubu craze, the election of the first American Pope, and the infamous Sean “Diddy” Combs trial. Among those interviewed: WNBA champion A’Ja Wilson, Sinners star Miles Canton, KPop Demon Hunters‘ voice actor Ji-Young Yoo, musicians Luke Bryan and the Jonas Brothers, Dancing With the Stars mirrorball winner Robert Irwin and finalist Alix Earle, fashion designer Christian Siriano, and more.

Acorn TV

Midsomer Murders

Season Finale

The final episode of the long-running British mystery’s milestone 25th season sends DCI Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DS Winter (Nick Hendrix) back to school. The reason: A strict headmaster has been brutally murdered during a PTA meeting. (And you thought yours got heated!) To solve the case, the detectives will have to figure out which of the school’s many scandals led to murder.

Magnolia Network

Maine Cabin Masters

Season Premiere 9/8c

Builder Chase Morrill goes off the grid with sister and brother-in-law Ashley and Ryan in the Season 12 premiere, tackling a job big enough to occupy two back-to-back episodes. Their latest renovation project is a remote cabin deep in the woods of northern Maine, with a two-week deadline to finish their work, and Ashley is determined to pull off a bug-free build.

Netflix

Members Only: Palm Beach

Series Premiere

“Florida is status,” brags one of the louche ladies bringing the Real Housewives ethos to Netflix in a flashy reality series depicting the clash of old money and brash new arrivistes in the Palm Beach enclave. (And you thought Apple TV‘s Palm Royale was a parody.) “There is an underlying rulebook here,” warns one of the matrons, but good luck getting relative newbies like Ro-mina Ustayev and Maria Cozamanis, aka DJ Tumbles, to stay in line. And forget about when to wear white. In this world, the no-nos include showing your boobs and your knees at the same time. The very idea!

HGTV

Don’t Hate Your House With the Property Brothers

Season Premiere 9/8c

The ubiquitous Drew and Jonathan Scott are back for a second season of their hit series featuring harried homeowners who require a change but can’t move out. In the opener, they come to the aid of Warren and Tricia, whose cramped house includes a narrow galley kitchen and a dining room where the front door hits the table each time it opens. And that’s just the visible problems, because water damage, mold, and faulty electrical wiring have also taken their toll. The brothers to the rescue!

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

NBA Doubleheader (8 pm/ET, NBC): The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the San Antonio Spurs, followed by a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 pm/ET.

(8 pm/ET, NBC): The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the San Antonio Spurs, followed by a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 pm/ET. Monday Night Football (8:15 pm/ET, ESPN): The Los Angeles Rams play the Atlanta Falcons.

(8:15 pm/ET, ESPN): The Los Angeles Rams play the Atlanta Falcons. Critical Incident (9/8c, HBO): A documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rick Rowley (Dirty Wars) focuses on the 2010 death of undocumented Mexican immigrant Anastasio Hernández-Rojas while in custody at the border, with an investigation revealing a little-known unit within the Border Patrol alleged to have been involved in other incidents at the border.