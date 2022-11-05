‘Meet the Press’ Turns 75: Where Are Its Former Moderators Now?

For three-quarters of a century, NBC has invited politicians to weigh in on the issues of the day on Meet the Press. In fact, the legendary news talker — which turns 75 on November 6 — is now the longest-running program on American television. The weekly interview show debuted in 1947, six months before CBS Evening News, America’s second longest-running program.

Among its high-profile guests, Meet the Press has hosted sit-downs with many U.S. presidents, including John F. Kennedy, who called the show the “51st state.”

And along the way, the program has had a dozen moderators, starting with the woman responsible for creating the series (and the only woman to have sat in the moderator chair to date). Read on to see the timeline of moderators and details on each one’s career.

Meet the Press, NBC, Check your local listings