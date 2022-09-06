Chris Wallace‘s new interview show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, had already debuted its first few episodes when CNN+ was shut down just one month after its launch in April 2022. The series was picked up by HBO Max and CNN as part of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, but it’s been five months since the original episodes aired. Now, the rest of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 will be seen when it comes to HBO Max and CNN later this September.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? will debut on HBO Max on Friday, September 23, the streamer announced Tuesday, September 6, per The Hollywood Reporter. The most interesting clips from the first three episodes will be compiled into one special episode set to air on Sunday, September 25 on CNN. Season 1 will then continue for 10 weeks, each weekly release consisting of three full-length interviews. Wallace will host the best-of show each Sunday at 7 pm on CNN.

Tyler Perry, Shania Twain, James Patterson, and Alex Rodriguez will appear as guests in the upcoming episodes. The previously aired episodes featured interviews with former Disney CEO, Bob Iger, former White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, author of the 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones, actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and more.

CNN describes the collaboration with HBO Max and the former Fox News Sunday anchor as a “first-of-its kind partnership between the two storied brands” that “moves beyond the traditional boundaries of streaming and cable.”

“Chris Wallace is a legend in our profession. His unparalleled interviewing expertise has made an impact across industries and changed history,” Chris Licht, CNN’s Chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “And now with the launch of his program on both HBO Max and CNN, his iconic interview style will reach an expansive audience unlike anything before.”

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Series Premiere, Friday, September 23, HBO Max, Sunday, September 25, 7/6c, CNN, New Episodes Weekly