CNN+ Shutting Down 4 Weeks After Launch

CNN+ is no more. The streaming service is shutting down just four weeks after its March 29 launch.

The service will end all operations on Saturday, April 30, per The New York Times. Warner Bros. Discovery made the call to shut down the CNN streamer, which was championed by CNN chief digital officer Andrew Morse. Morse is reportedly stepping down from his position as the streaming service shutters. Former CNN president Jeff Zucker was also one of its biggest proponents.

The CNN+ staff was informed of the decision in an all-hands meeting led by incoming CNN president Chris Licht on Thursday, April 21, at noon. The app was marketed as the future of the news network, with Fox News Sunday‘s Chris Wallace, former NPR host Audie Cornish, and food writer Alison Roman all signing on to work with the service.

CNN+’s swift end comes after WarnerMedia closed its merger with Discovery earlier in April.

See Also Everything You Need to Know About CNN+ Find out what you'll see on CNN's new streaming service—and how to lock in a discounted subscription.

The app was one of the most affordable streaming services on the market with a locked in price of just $2.99 per month for early subscribers. That price point was meant to expire after the first month. After the launch month was over, the price for new subscribers would go up to $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

It was marketed as “a whole new way to engage with CNN’s journalism and storytelling.” It aimed to air eight to 12 daily and weekly original shows live every day, in addition to providing 1,000+ hours of on-demand and original content. CNN vets Wolf Blizter, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, and Christiane Amanpour were all set to star in original series, and Don Lemon was set to host a self-titled talk show. The app also had an interactive feature called Interview Club, which allowed subscribers to submit questions for on-air personalities and special guests in a live, moderated streaming experience.

“Nothing like CNN+ exists in the marketplace, and no one other than CNN could create the kind of product we’re going to deliver,” Morse previously said in a statement. “CNN+ will offer world-class journalism, premium storytelling, smart perspectives on the news, and an interactive community for passionate news junkies. At the heart of CNN+ will be our team of anchors, reporters, and personalities, and the three red and white letters that mean so much to audiences around the world.”